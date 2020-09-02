UFC Legend Challenges Brock Lesnar to Fight: ‘You’re a Fraud’

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort challenged former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar to a fight during a recent interview. Speaking with Submission Radio, “The Phenom” called Lesnar a “fraud” and expressed his interest in fighting him.

Lesnar (5-3 MMA) is currently a “free agent” after negotiations halted with the WWE and there has been a lot of speculation the last few days about his potential return to fighting. The last time Lesnar competed in MMA was at UFC 200 in July 2016 when he defeated Mark Hunt by unanimous decision. The victory was overturned to a no-contest after Lesnar tested positive for a banned substance.

It is unclear if Lesnar would be able to sign with another fighting promotion or if he has a contract with the UFC.

Belfort (26-14) has not fought since 2018 when he lost to Lyoto Machida by second-round KO. He is currently signed with ONE Championship.

The Phenom said via E Wrestling News, “Brock Lesnar, I think you’re a fraud. But I’ll give you a chance. I think you’re a fraud. If you really want to fight with me, let’s go bare hands, me and you. We put the gloves, we go combat, you know? I know you’re a very tough man. I heard you’re a grappler, but I’ll fight you, man. I’ll fight you any day, any time, and I think that’s a legendary fight right there.”

Belfort said that he believes Lesnar is a fraud in MMA, but because of his background with professional wrestling, he knows how to sell himself.

The former light heavyweight champ also said that Lesnar doesn’t like getting hit. Belfort said, “I’m telling you, I can hit him pretty hard. So, let’s do BMA, me and you. You’re a big man, I got you. I’m willing to fight big men, man. I’m not scared. The king of the jungle is the Lion, not the Elephant. So, Brock Lesnar, you’re right down my alley, my friend.”

Although Lesnar would have a massive size advantage in the match, Belfort is no stranger to fighting at heavyweight. He won the UFC 12 Heavyweight Tournament in 1997 and has fought in the weight class multiple times throughout his career.

Belfort Said That Lesnar Never ‘Paved the Way’ Like Other Fighters

Belfort explained to the outlet why he believes Lesnar is a fraud in MMA. He said:

Fraud because he never paved the way, man. He never fought MMA. He went there and he got a chance. He fought for the belt after one fight. Listen, I tell this to everyone, you listen to me very clearly, the only sport in the world, the only sport in the world where you can come in from any other sport, is MMA. An MMA fighter can never cross to football. They can never cross. Michael Jordan tried to cross from baseball and he couldn’t make it. Why? Because you have a process to make it. So, that’s what it is. We need to understand that MMA, a combat sport. Even YouTubers can fight. Even like if you’re a hockey player you can come and fight in these rules. That’s why it’s good, man, that’s what makes MMA so possible. You don’t need to have a career, you can make a career and you can become a persona and people can like you and they can buy you.

The Phenom continued, “Look at what Kimbo Slice did. And some make it. I take my hats off to the gangster, [Jorge] Masvidal. Because he really paid his way, man. People don’t realize, that guy [paved] his way. He deserves it. So, I respect fighters that really [paved] their way. They deserve to be in the spotlight. But, you know, I understand he can be in the spotlight of WWE. So, that’s what I mean. A fraud for MMA is this. He doesn’t deserve it, but he sells, man. Let’s go Brock. I’ll put my hands on you. That would be nice. I’ll make him pink.”

The Phenom Is Ready to Get Back to Action Very Soon

After the 43-year-old fighter was asked when he wanted to compete next, he said that he only needs four to eight weeks to get ready and reiterated he wants to fight Lesnar. He told the former heavyweight champ to “sign your deal.”

See Belfort’s full interview with Submission Radio below:

Vitor Belfort on "Fraud" Brock Lesnar, Wanderlei Silva, Adesanya vs. Costa at UFC 253, Mike TysonUFC legend, Vitor Belfort speaks to Submission Radio about Wanderlei Silva putting up a fake poster of them fighting at Mike Tyson's ranch, being a part of ONE Championshiop, Brock Lesnar becoming a free agent after his WWE contract expired, wanting to fight Brock, his thoughts on Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa at UFC 253 and the comparisons between that fight and him vs. Anderson Silva, Israel and Costa both being at the Blackzilians at the same time, and more! OFFICIAL T-SHIRTS & APPAREL: https://teespring.com/stores/submission-radio SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE: http://bit.ly/2arsrDN Submission Radio is Now Available on iTunes, Stitcher, Tune In and Soundcloud! http://submissionradio.com TWITTER: https://bit.ly/2KvNVhe FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/2aIta5z 2020-09-02T07:22:17Z

