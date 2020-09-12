UFC’s Conor McGregor Accused of ‘Attempted Sexual Assault’ & Indecent Exposure

UFC superstar Conor McGregor was placed in police custody in Calvi in the French island of Corsica, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP). A statement shared with AFP by police states that McGregor has been accused of indecent exposure and attempted sexual assault in a September 10 incident.

The full statement has been translated by Straits Times, and reads: “Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr Conor Anthony [McGregor] was the subject of a hearing by the gendarmerie services.”

Local French media reports that the incident occurred in a bar.

In a statement to TMZ Sports, a representative for McGregor said, “Conor Mcgregor vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct.”

The rep also stated that McGregor “has been interviewed and released.”

McGregor is currently retired from mixed martial arts. He last fought in the UFC in January when he defeated Donald Cerrone by TKO in the main event of UFC 246.

This story is still developing.

