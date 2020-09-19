How to Watch Covington vs Woodley Fight Night

Colby Covington (15-2-0) will take on Tyron Woodley (19-5-1) in a highly-anticipated five-round welterweight showdown at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on Saturday.

It’s no secret to UFC fans that there’s zero love lost between Covington and Woodley. The former training partners-turned-enemies have been verbally sparring for some time, ever since Covington took umbrage with Woodley training outside of their former camp.

Now, both fighters enter this bout coming off stinging defeats, each looking for redemption. Covington lost to Kamaru Usman by knockout last December, while the 38-year old Woodley has lost back-to-back fights to Usman in 2019 and Gilbert Burns this past May, causing some to wonder if he’s over the hill and past his prime. Don’t tell him that, though.

“I’m definitely going to punch Colby in the face. Punch him, kick him, knee him, elbow him, knock him out, submit him, wake him up, knock him out again,” Woodley said about Covington, via BJPenn.com. “Then sweep him off the mat with no handshake. Definitely going to punch Colby Covington and I hate to even (say) his name because he doesn’t even deserve to be on our show. But, he’s getting a punch in the face.”

For his part, Covington is already looking past Woodley and his sights set in a title shot, which is the ultimate form of disrespect. Still, he acknowledged this week that he should be seeing the best version of his opponent — even though he thinks Woodley is no match for him.

“I do think we’ll see the best Tyron Woodley we’ve ever seen in his career, and that will just make it more impressive when I finish him,” the 32-year old said. “That will show how good I am and that I’m ready to get my belt back. I think he’s hungry, and he wants this. I definitely expect to see the best Tyron Woodley, but it’s still not going to be enough because I’m the best welterweight in the world.”

Covington is also aware of the fight’s numerous selling points.

“This fight sells in so many ways,” Covington said this week. “We used to be teammates. There is the Republican and liberal angle, the hatred we generally have for each other. This is a real beef and we will be trying to kill each other.”

Woodley enters the matchup the more desperate of the two fighters. He cannot afford to lose three in a row, much less to such a heated rival. Regardless of how it all shakes down, it certainly promises to be one of the more drama-filled fights in a long time.