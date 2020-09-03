How to Watch Kentucky Derby on Roku, Firestick or Other Device

After an initial postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The 2020 Kentucky Derby is set to take place at Churchill Downs on Saturday, September 5.

The Kentucky Derby will run at about 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC (coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET).

If you don’t have cable and you’re looking to watch the race on your Roku, Firestick, Apple TV or other streaming device, here’s how to do so:

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 105-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial right here:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2020 Kentucky Derby live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the race on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It comes with a free 3-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2020 Kentucky Derby live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

One signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2020 Kentucky Derby live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Kentucky Derby 2020 Horses & Post Positions

1. Finnick the Fierce 2. Max Player 3. Enforceable 4. Storm the Court 5. Major Fed 6. King Guillermo 7. Money Moves 8. South Bend 9. Mr. Big News 10. Thousand Words 11. Necker Island 12. Sole Volante 13. Attachment Rate 14. Winning Impression 15. Ny Traffic 16. Honor A.P. 17. Tiz the Law 18. Authentic

Kentucky Derby 2020 Preview

Tiz the Law will be the overwhelming favorite to win the 146th running of the Derby, and his odds just got a whole lot better this week when his top competitor withdrew from the race. Art Collector, who was the favorite behind Tiz the Law, will miss the Derby due to an injured hoof. Collector’s trainer Tommy Drury Jr. struggled with the decision, but ultimately erred on the side of safety and caution.

“I had to make a choice,” Drury said this week. “Your horse has to always come first. To run in a race of this caliber and trying to compete against the best 3-year-olds in this country, you’ve got to be 110%. To me, it wouldn’t have been fair to Art Collector, even though it’s slight, knowing that there’s an issue of any kind.”

That leaves Honor A. P. and Authentic as the top two contenders for an upset, although it won’t be easy. Trainer Barclay Tagg and jockey Manny Franco have a gem in Tiz the Law, who is unbeaten in four starts this season, most recently winning the Belmont Stakes in June. Still, Franco is not expecting a runaway.

“The Derby won’t be an easy race, so we have to be prepared for everything that day and I think on that day, I’m going to have to make him run and see what he has in the tank,” Franco said. “He gave me great confidence after the last race because he handled the mile and a quarter, and the way he won, it gave me more confidence.”

While Franco will be riding the confident front-runner, trainer Juan Carlos Avila may have the tallest task among all trainers in the race. He will be racing King Guillermo, who is coming off a 125-day hiatus, which is extremely rare for horses competing in the Derby. “He’s not a powerfully built horse, and I have to be careful bringing him into a race of his magnitude,” Avila said about Guillermo.

The Derby features an 18-horse field, and the winner will receive a $3 million purse.

Country House won last year’s race in one of the more controversial finishes the race had ever seen after initial winner Maximum Security was disqualified for leaving lane and bumping into another horse. While a similar outcome is unlikely again this year, the race promises to be as exciting as ever.