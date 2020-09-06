WATCH: Novak Djokovic Defaulted After Striking Lineswoman With Ball

Novak Djokovich defaulted from the 2020 U.S. Open on September 6, after striking the lineswoman in the throat with his ball. Viewers were split over if the No.1 ranked tennis player appeared to intentionally hit the woman or was merely hitting the back wall in anger, but Djokovic immediately ran over to the lineswoman after discovering she was hurt.

The New York Times tennis reporter Ben Rothenberg tweeted that Djokovic, who was thus far undefeated in 2020, ” was defaulted after a ball he hit in anger struck a lineswoman in head/neck and she fell to [the] ground. Djokovic pleaded his case for many minutes, but to no avail.”

German tennis star Alexander Zverev said during the press conference afterward, “It’s very unlucky, very unfortunate. The decision was made by the supervisors and, as I said, they’re just doing their job. There’s nothing much else I can say to that. I don’t know what to say. I’m just a little bit in shock now, to be honest.”

Commentator James Blake said, “I think it’s the right decision. I think that’s the decision that had to be made.” Darren Cahill agreed. He said, “The nature of the player or ranking of the player cannot come into account… I think the referee made the right decision.”

What Happened Leading Up to Djokovic Striking the Line Judge?

Before Djokovic defaulted, the 33-year-old Serbian star was serving well and playing a great game of tennis at Carreno Busta at Arthur Ashe Stadium. He generated a triple set point at 5-4* 0-40.

Djokovic then failed to convert three set points and lost six points in a row before falling onto his shoulder at *5-5 0-15. He called the trainer and was able to resume play, but grew frustrated after he lost his serve to 15.

Losing his composure, Djokovic decided to fire a ball toward the back wall, which struck the lineswoman in the throat. The lineswoman shrieked in pain and fell to the ground. Djokovic ran over to help her up alongside umpire Aurelie Tourte.

After a 10 minute discussion, Djokovic defaulted.

