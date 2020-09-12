WKU vs Louisville Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Louisville Cardinals football team will host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday in each team’s season opener.

The game starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ACC Network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of WKU vs Louisville online for free:

WKU vs Louisville Preview

The Cardinals went 8-5 overall and 5-3 in ACC play a year ago, finishing the campaign with a 38-28 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Music City Bowl.

Their games tended to be high-scoring affairs: Louisville ranked 30th in points per game (33.1) and 24th in yards per game (448) out of 130 FBS teams, while finishing 110th and 102nd in points and yards surrendered per contest (33.4 and 440.1).

Javian Hawkins, then a redshirt freshman, proved to be one of the nation’s best running backs, rushing for 1,525 yards, good for eighth among FBS players.

On Monday, Cardinals second-year head coach Scott Satterfield stressed the importance of limiting opposing offenses’ big plays.

“We have to make the offenses earn yards, and if they do throw a deep ball, we hope that it is a contested ball and if they have to make the catch to score on it,” he said, according to the school’s athletics department website. “We will live with that. It is the games that we played where we just gave up the big plays and nobody was around, whether it be our mental error or lining up incorrectly, those are the kinds of things that we have got to get better at.”

Louisville and Western Kentucky met in September last year. The Cardinals triumphed 38-21 behind a balanced attack: 209 yards through the air and 206 on the ground.

The Hilltoppers went on to post the third-highest win total in program history, going 9-4 overall and 6-2 in Conference USA action. Western Kentucky bested the Western Michigan Broncos 23-20 in the First Responder Bowl.

They relied on one of the nation’s better defenses, holding opponents to the 22nd-fewest points per game (20.1) and the 24th-fewest yards from scrimmage per game out of 130 FBS squads.

“They did an outstanding job last year and won nine games,” Satterfield said, per the athletics department site.

He added: “We know they’re going to come in here and have a really good football team. They beat Arkansas last year and won a big bowl last year. They are a really good football team.”

Western Kentucky has a new starter under center in graduate transfer Tyrrell Pigrome. Across 34 appearances during four years with the Maryland Terrapins, Pigrome completed 152 of his 168 passes (56.7 percent) for 1,777 yards, 9 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, adding 630 yards and 8 touchdowns on the ground.

“He’s a guy that’s a bit older, he’s been in the fire and done a good job at Maryland,” Hilltoppers second-year head coach Tyson Helton said following the team’s first practice, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader, before Pigrome was named the starter. “We’re excited to have him on campus, so he’ll push for that starting position … ‘Piggy’ had a good first day.”