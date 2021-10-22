5 Best 52 Degree Wedges for Approach Shots

Gap and approach wedges, also referred to as 52 degree wedges, are golf clubs most players should carry in their bags. It depends on the player, but these wedges are designed to travel roughly between 70 and 100-110 yards. It’s the club between the pitching and sand wedges. When you’ve got your wedge game working, it can definitely help you get out of many sticky situations. So we’ve compiled a list below of a handful of the most popular and effective 52 degree wedges available right now. Take a peek at the pros and cons, check out the specs, and decide which is the right one for you.
1. Callaway JAWS MD5 WedgePrice: $159.93Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compact clubhead design is preferred by many players as they resemble traditional irons
- Offset Groove-In-Groove technology designed to add spin on partial shots
- You'll experience a softer feel thanks to the 8620 Mild Carbon Steel construction
- It's a bit on the pricey side
- Some users found there was a bit of a glare with the Platinum Chrome color
- There aren't as many grind and bounce options with the 52 degree
Wildly popular for its forgiveness and playability, the Callaway JAWS MD5 Wedge is designed to provide optimal spin and excellent feel.
Used by PGA pros Xander Schauffele and Mark Leishman, among others, the JAWS MD5 features a compact clubhead with 8620 mild carbon steel.
The face is also highlighted by Offset Groove-In-Groove Technology, which promotes added spin on partial swings as well as other shots around the green.
The JAWS MD5 is available in S-Grind, effective on all turf conditions and has a 10 degree bounce, and the W-Grind, 12 degree bounce, which is best suited for softer conditions.
Find more Callaway JAWS MD5 Wedge information and reviews here.
2. Cleveland Golf RTX ZipCore Tour Satin WedgePrice: $138.91Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- ZipCore Technology moves the Center of Gravity (CG) and raises the Moment of Inertia (MOI) for more spin and control
- UltiZip grooves are sharp, deep, and narrow, and provide better groove contact and more bite
- New heat treatment process is designed to add to the club's durability
- Probably not the right club for beginners; best suited for lower handicap players
- The 52 degree wedge is only available in one loft/bounce option
- A bit on the pricey side
The Cleveland RTX ZipCore Tour Satin is one of the more popular and effective 52 degree wedges for lower handicap golfers.
The ZipCore Technology positions the Center of Gravity (CG) toward the center of the face and raises the Moment of Inertia (MOI). These combine to improve feel, launch, and spin, leading overall better consistency. The UltiZip Grooves are sharper, deeper, and narrower, which leads to better groove contact and harder bites. The heat treatment process helps with durability and longevity.
The RTX ZipCore gap wedge has a 10 degree bounce and features a mid sole grind.
Find more Cleveland Golf RTX ZipCore Tour Satin Wedge information and reviews here.
3. TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 (MG2) WedgePrice: $169.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Raw Face Technology features sharp, deep, narrow grooves with laser etching to maximize spin
- Milled Grind sole is designed to provide optimal turf interaction for cleaner contact
- Thick-thin head design moves the Center of Gravity (CG) location to promote more consistent ball flight and feel
- Rough face could damage golf balls
- Probably not the best choice for beginners or players with higher handicaps
- This is an older model
The TaylorMade MG2 Wedges are designed to provide maximum spin and control, thanks to the innovative technology, including the Raw Face.
The Raw Face Technology features sharp, deep, and narrow grooves with laser etching to maximize spin. The Milled Grind sole is designed to provide optimal turf interaction for cleaner contact and consistency. The Thick-Thin clubhead design precisely positions the Center of Gravity (CG) for consistent ball flight and feel. Finally, the TPU insert helps limit vibration on contact for better feel.
These 52 degree wedges have 9 degree bounces.
Find more TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 (MG2) Wedge information and reviews here.
-
4. Wilson Staff Model WedgePrice: $139.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 8620 carbon steel construction produces a very soft feel
- Precision milled face helps add spin and better control
- Designed with the help of Tour players, who supplied feedback and ideas
- Limited bounce options
- Some users felt it didn't produce as much spin as other models
- Quantities might be limited
Made of 8620 carbon steel construction, the Wilson Staff Model Wedge is designed to deliver a soft touch on contact and ideal spin.
The precision-milled face and the “advanced spin” machine-engraved scorelines promote maximum spin and better control. The weighting located in the club head is designed to provide maximum forgiveness, even on off-center hits.
Find more Wilson Staff Model Wedge information and reviews here.
-
5. Callaway Mack Daddy CB WedgePrice: $129.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cavity back design promotes forgiveness, control, and more spin
- Conventional JAWS grooves designed to promote spin and bite
- Full sole plays like an iron and provides cleaner turn interaction for better contact
- Some users felt the cavity back design was on the chunky side
- Quantities are limited
- The 52 degree wedges don't have full face grooves
Callaway has plenty of options when it comes to 52 degree wedges and the Mack Daddy CB is a game-improvement club designed to provide maximum forgiveness, control, and spin.
The clubs have a cavity back design, which will help make a seamless transition when switching from your irons. The club face features conventional JAWS grooves for better spin and bite. The full sole provides better turf interaction for cleaner contact and consistency.
The Mack Daddy CB has a sleek satin chrome finish.
Find more Callaway Mack Daddy CB Wedge information and reviews here.
What is the Best 52 Degree Wedge for Beginners?
Most of the 52 degree wedges on this list are from well-known manufacturers such as Callaway and Cleveland. They are all amazing clubs, but they'll cost a bit. And if you're a beginner, you might not want to spend a ton of money right away. But don't worry, there are other options. Let's take a look at two less expensive, but high quality, golf clubs.
The Wilson Harmonized Wedge is extremely popular with players of all skill levels. It has a classic blade club head with a high polish finish. The sole grind allows for smoother turf interaction for cleaner contact and higher launch and more consistent spin. The club has a True Temper steel shaft and is available in numerous lofts, including 50, 56, 60, and 64 degrees.
The Pinemeadow Wedge will do the least damage to your wallet, but the performance is there. It has a blade-style club head and a large, forgiving face; just what new golfers need. It's got a 4 degree bounce and 64 degree lie. The club has a stainless steel shaft (125 grams) and weighs a total of 298 grams.
