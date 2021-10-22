5 Best 52 Degree Wedges for Approach Shots

Gap and approach wedges, also referred to as 52 degree wedges, are golf clubs most players should carry in their bags. It depends on the player, but these wedges are designed to travel roughly between 70 and 100-110 yards. It’s the club between the pitching and sand wedges. When you’ve got your wedge game working, it can definitely help you get out of many sticky situations. So we’ve compiled a list below of a handful of the most popular and effective 52 degree wedges available right now. Take a peek at the pros and cons, check out the specs, and decide which is the right one for you.

