11 Best 56 Degree Wedges for Sand & Rough

The sand wedge is a very important club to have in your golf bag. These 56 degree wedges (sometimes 54 or 58) can be used in a variety of ways, including in the bunker or deeper rough. They tend to have heavier club heads so they can cut through sand or thick grass to pop the ball into the air with cleaner turf interaction. This also allows the ball to get high trajectory and optimal spin, so when it hits the green it doesn’t roll or bounce away. And so we’ve come up with a list below of some of the most popular 56 degree wedges so you can check out the pros and cons to see which club is the right one for you.

