11 Best 56 Degree Wedges for Sand & Rough

The sand wedge is a very important club to have in your golf bag. These 56 degree wedges (sometimes 54 or 58) can be used in a variety of ways, including in the bunker or deeper rough. They tend to have heavier club heads so they can cut through sand or thick grass to pop the ball into the air with cleaner turf interaction. This also allows the ball to get high trajectory and optimal spin, so when it hits the green it doesn’t roll or bounce away. And so we’ve come up with a list below of some of the most popular 56 degree wedges so you can check out the pros and cons to see which club is the right one for you.
And if you’re in the market for other clubs like this, check out our recommendations for the top 60 degree wedges, which are also known as lob wedges.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $141.01 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $139.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $222.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $169.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $201.10 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $139.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $129.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $129.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $179.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $54.62 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $65.29 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Callaway Jaws MD5 WedgePrice: $141.01Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Offset Groove-In-Groove technology helps add spin on partial shots
- 8620 mild carbon steel construction promotes a softer feel
- Traditional shaped head for an easy transition from your irons
- Some users felt there was a bit of a glare with the platinum model
- Depending on which model you choose, it could be pricey
- It might take some time getting used to the predominantly blue grip
The Callaway JAWS MD5 Wedge has been one of the more popular and effective clubs since its release in August 2019.
Featuring a traditional shaped club head, the sand wedge is constructed of 8620 mild carbon steel that promotes a softer feel on contact. The Offset Groove-In-Groove technology promotes added spin on partial shots and on other shots around the green.
Available in Platinum Chrome or Tour Grey, the attractive club comes in a number of different grind and bounce combinations and with either a steel or graphite shafts.
Looking for a new set of irons? Then check out the Callaway Big Bertha B21 set, some of the company’s most forgiving clubs.
Find more Callaway Jaws MD5 Wedge information and reviews here.
-
2. Cleveland Golf CBX 2 WedgePros:
Cons:
- Hollow-cavity design maximizes the Moment of Inertia (MOI) to provide excellent forgiveness
- Rotex Face technology features Tour Zip Grooves and promotes optimal spin control
- Enhanced Feel Balancing Technology combines with the vibration-limiting gelback insert for incredible feel
- Some users might find the club head to be on the chunky side
- Doesn't have the same feel as a blade style wedge
- Probably not best suited for advanced players
One of the most forgiving 56 degree wedges available, the Cleveland Golf CBX 2 features a dynamic sole, wider toe, and a hollow-cavity back design.
The hollow-cavity design has a heavier weight in the toe, maximizing the Moment of Inertia (MOI) for added forgiveness, even on off-center hits.
The Rotex Face technology features sharp Tour Zip Grooves which promote maximum spin and control. The Enhanced Feel Balancing technology combines with the gelback TPU insert to help limit vibration and provide excellent feel on contact.
Looking for more game-improvement help? If so, take a look at our picks for the most forgiving irons.
Find more Cleveland Golf CBX 2 Wedge information and reviews here.
-
3. Mizuno T20 WedgePrice: $222.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Grain Flow Forging provides a flatter face for consistent spin
- HydroFlow Micro Grooves are designed to repel water for more spin in wet conditions
- There is additional weight placed higher in the club which provides added forgiveness on miss-hits
- It's expensive
- Some users felt the club head was a bit on the chunky side
- Probably best suited for more advanced players
What makes the Mizuno T20 unique to the other 56 degree wedges on this list is the HydroFlow Micro Groove technology, which are designed to help maintain spin in wet conditions by drawing moisture away.
The wedge has CNC milled grooves and Grain Flow Forging, which combine to provide a flatter face for more consistent spin and soft feel on contact. The club also features spin weighting that is strategically placed high resulting in more stability and spin on off-center hits.
The 56 degree wedge is available in 10 or 14 degree bounce with a Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shaft.
Are you a course walker, but want to conserve energy for your game? If that’s the case, take a peek at our recommendations for the top remote controlled golf push carts and keep your concentration for your swings.
-
4. TaylorMade MG2 WedgePrice: $169.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Raw Face Technology has sharper, narrower, and deeper grooves for optimal spin
- Milled Grind Sole is designed to provide cleaner turf interaction for better contact and more consistency
- TPU insert helps limit vibration for better feel on contact
- Raw Face Technology could scuff up your golf balls
- The face will rust over time
- Probably not suited for high handicappers
Raw Face Technology highlights the TaylorMade MG2 Wedge as the laser etching provides deep, sharp, and narrow grooves to maximize spin and control.
The Milled Grind Sole helps promote smoother turf interaction for cleaner, more solid contact. There is a Thick-Thin head design with a lower Center of Gravity (CG) for better launch and ball flight. And there’s also a vibration-dampening TPU insert in the back cavity, promoting better feel on contact.
The 56 degree wedges are available in 8, 12, or 14 degree bounce.
And a head’s up: the TaylorMade MG3 wedge is available in September 2021. This wedge offers a few minor tweaks from the MG2, including RAW Face Micro-Ribs
Browse a wider selection of TaylorMade irons for more club options.
Find more TaylorMade MG2 Wedge information and reviews here.
-
5. Titleist SM8 Tour Chrome WedgePrice: $201.10Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Center of Gravity (CG) has been pushed forward, raising the Moment of Inertia (MOI) for more accuracy and forgiveness
- M-Grind model makes this a multi-purpose wedge with more versatility
- Spin milled grooves are heat treated for added durability
- It's expensive
- Quantities are limited
- Probably not the best choice of wedge for beginners
The Bob Vokey-designed Titleist SM8 is all about spin, control, and accuracy; everything a wedge should be about.
Spin milled are cut to maximize spin and control, and each is heat treated for added durability. The grooves on the 56 degree wedges are wider and more shallow and the micro grooves are installed to get optimal spin on partial shots. The Center of Gravity (CG) has been moved forward, raising the Moment of Inertia (MOI), which promotes accuracy and forgiveness.
This particular club features the M-Grind sole, which is an all-purpose grind for more versatility on all types of turf firmness. It has a True Temper Dynamic Gold steel shaft and a Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 grip.
Having a tough time getting to the driving range? Then take a look at our choices for the top home golf simulators and get your practice sessions in whenever you’d like.
Find more Titleist SM8 Tour Chrome Wedge information and reviews here.
-
6. Cobra King MIM Black WedgePros:
Cons:
- Metal Injected Molded (MIM) produces an extremely soft, accurate wedge
- CNC Milled face features a circular pattern that creates sharper grooves for maximum spin control
- Wider, shallower grooves are designed to promote optimal spin and control
- Some users might find it has a firm feel
- Some users might feel there is too much ball flight at times
- Quantities might be limited
Innovative technology and a unique circular groove pattern highlight the Cobra King MIM Black Wedge, which is available in three different grinds (Versatile, Classic, and Widelow).
This club is Metal Injected Molded (there’s the MIM) using a mixture of 304 stainless steel metal powder. It goes through a heating process which results in an extremely soft feel. The CNC milled face features a circular pattern with sharp grooves which promotes maximum spin control. The 56 degree wedges have wide and shallow grooves, which also help with spin around the greens.
The Versatile grind is ideal for medium to firm course conditions; the low bounce Widelow works best in soft bunkers and medium rough; and the Classic is high bounce and is most effective on a variety of course conditions and for players with neutral to steeper swings.
Get immediate feedback and analysis on all your shots with one of our picks for the best golf launch monitors, which can be used at home or on the range.
Find more Cobra King MIM Black Wedge information and reviews here.
-
7. Wilson Staff Model WedgePros:
Cons:
- Made with Tour players, who provided feedback on playability and performance
- 8620 carbon steel construction is Wilson's softest feel wedge
- Precision-milled face features "advanced spin" scorelines for maximum spin and control
- Some users felt there could have been more spin
- Only 1 bounce option in 56 degrees (14 degree bounce)
- Quantities might be limited
Designed with direct feedback from Tour players, the Wilson Staff Model Wedge is all about promoting a soft touch and optimal spin around the greens.
The 8620 carbon steel construction makes this Wilson’s softest wedge available and provides excellent feel. The precision-milled face and the “advanced spin” machine-engraved scorelines promote maximum spin and control. And the high bounce (14 degrees) is very forgiving, even on off-center hits.
The clubs comes with Golf Pride Tour Velvet grips and True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 steel shafts.
Find more Wilson Staff Model Wedge information and reviews here.
-
8. Callaway Mac Daddy CB WedgesPros:
Cons:
- Full-face, sharp JAWS grooves promote playable spin and control
- Cavity back has a larger head and thicker topline and has the feel of an iron
- W-Grind sole provides more forgiveness out of bunkers and thick rough with higher bounce
- Limited and sole grind and bounce options
- Some users felt they didn't get enough distance on full swing shots
- Some users might feel the cavity back is too chunky
A wedge that can be categorized as a game-improvement club, the Callaway Mac Daddy CB features a cavity-back (CB) design, a W-Grind sole, and sharp, full-face JAWS grooves.
The wedge is designed to provide ideal spin and forgiveness thanks to the wider sole, which plays well out of bunkers and thicker rough. The larger club head and thicker topline help at address and play like an iron with excellent control and accuracy. The strategically-placed Center of Gravity (CG) helps get high launch and the soft carbon steel construction promotes clean turf interaction.
The Callaway Mac Daddy CB has a sleek Chrome Satin finish and a 64 degree lie angle.
Find more Callaway Mac Daddy CB Wedges information and reviews here.
-
9. TaylorMade Hi-Toe RAW Big Foot WedgePrice: $179.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- RAW Face Technology features sharp, narrow, deep grooves for increased spin and feel
- Thick-Thin design redistributes weight and is able to specifically-locate the Center of Gravity (CG) for optimal ball flight
- Milled grind sole is wider and has a higher bounce, while enabling clean turf interaction in bunkers and rough
- Some users might find the club head is a bit chunky
- Some users felt it wasn't a very versatile club
- Quantities might be limited in 56 degree wedges
With an unmistakable, classic copper look, the TaylorMade Hi-Toe Raw Big Foot wedge features a unique club face designed to promote maximum spin and pinpoint control.
The RAW Face Technology is highlighted by its ZTP RAW Groove Design, which optimizes spin (including in better spin in wet conditions) thanks to the sharper, deeper, narrower grooves. The full-face scoring lines help get consistent contact in deeper rough and bunkers, including on miss-hits. It’s got a Thick-Thin Design with a higher Center of Gravity (CG) which promotes a lower, more controllable launch.
The wide milled grind sole promotes cleaner turf interaction for more consistent contact, spin, and accuracy.
The face of the TaylorMade Hi-Toe Raw wedge will rust over time, but it’s been constructed to maintain its spin properties and overall performance.
Find more TaylorMade Hi-Toe RAW Big Foot Wedge information and reviews here.
-
10. GoSports Tour Pro WedgesPrice: $54.62Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Milled face has USGA-conforming grooves for ideal spin and exellent control
- Made by golfers, featuring a sleek Tour design for added performance
- 56 degree wedges come with a bounce of 12 degrees, making it a highly versatile club
- Users said it doesn't offer as much spin as other wedges
- This might not be as durable as other wedges on the list
- Some users felt the grip was a bit too thick
If you’re looking to save a few bucks in your researching of 56 degree wedges, you might want to take a look at the GoSports Tour Pro, a USGA-conforming sand wedge.
The milled face features sharp grooves, which help improve spin, control, and accuracy. The 56 degree wedge has a 12 degree bounce, making it a versatile club to have in your golf bag as it works well in bunkers and deeper rough. These wedges are available in Brushed or Black Satin finsh.
These are available in a set of three wedges, 52 degrees (pitching wedge), 56 (sand wedge), and 60 degrees (lob wedge).
Looking to save money on more clubs? Then check out our picks for the best inexpensive drivers.
Find more GoSports Tour Pro Wedges information and reviews here.
-
11. Wilson Harmonized Golf WedgesPrice: $65.29Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Innovative sole grind is designed to allow you open to the club face for more consistent shots
- Blade shape head has a 12 degree bounce for more versatility from the sand and rough
- True Temper steel shaft is lightweight and is designed for high performance and feel
- Doesn't have the technology as most of the other wedges on this list
- Might not be as durable as other wedges
- Some users felt there wasn't enough spin
When it comes to effective, yet inexpensive golf wedges the Wilson Harmonized has been one of the most popular among casual players since it debuted in 2013.
Featuring a traditional blade-style club head, the sharp grooves promote controllable spin on and near the greens. The unique grind sole allows you to keep the club face open and have smooth turf interaction for more consistent shots.
The club, which has a True Temper steel shaft, has a 12 degree bounce, making it versatile and high performance whether you’re in a bunker, deeper rough, or fairway.
Find more Wilson Harmonized Golf Wedges information and reviews here.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.