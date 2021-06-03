11 Best 60 Degree Wedges for Flop Shots

The lob wedge can be a versatile and helpful club around the green, if hit correctly. With a higher loft, generally 60 and up to 64 degrees, it allows you to get underneath the ball for very high shots from short distances away. These are known as “flop shots.” But you can also use 60 degree wedges from further distances, depending on your skill level.
So we’ve come up with a list of some of the most popular 60 degree wedges to help make your decision easier. Check out the pros and cons and see which is the right club for you.
-
1. Cleveland Golf CBX 2 WedgePrice: $139.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rotex face features plenty of sharp Tour Zip Grooves for more spin and stop on the greens
- Hollow cavity design places weight on the perimeter resulting in maximum forgiveness
- Wider, C-Shaped sole promotes better turf interaction and cleaner contact with less vibration thanks to the Gelback TPU insert
- More skilled players might not find this as effective as mid to high handicappers
- Some users felt they sacrificed some distance when using the lower lofted CBX2 wedges
- A bit on the pricey side for this list
One of most popular 60 degree wedges — and any degree wedge, for that matter — has been the Cleveland Golf CBX2, which features a hollow cavity back with perimeter weighting for excellent forgiveness.
The Rotex club face has plenty of the sharp, Tour Zip Grooves designed to give you optimal spin and quick stopping ability on the greens. The 60 degree wedge has a wider C-Shaped sole and a Gelback TPU insert that helps lessen vibration on contact.
The wedge, which is also available in lofts of 46, 48, 50, 52, 54, 56, and 58 degrees, also has a hosel cutout and tapered flange.
-
2. Callaway Mack Daddy CB WedgePrice: $129.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cavity back design gives you the feel of an iron with the playability of a wedge
- Wide sole is designed to increase bounce and promote forgiveness out of the bunker and rough
- Full-faced grooves for optimal spin and control
- Some users might not prefer the thicker, cavity back profile compared to thinner models
- Some users felt if not hit squarely, the ball comes off heavy
- Some users said they had a tough time getting used to the club (look, feel, spin, etc.)
The Callaway Mack Daddy CB Wedges are bringing the look of an iron thanks to the cavity back, larger club head size, and thicker topline, but it’s got all the playability of a wedge.
Callaway’s 60 degree wedges have modified W Grinds which provide increased bounce and also more forgiveness out of bunkers and thicker rough. It has full-face JAWS grooves which promote optimal spin and control around the greens, exactly where you need it.
The CB wedges are available in 8 different lofts — 46, 48, 50, 52, 54, 56, 58. and 60.
-
3. TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe WedgePrice: $260.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hi-toe design has a more centered Center of Gravity (CG) for optimal launch and spin
- High bounce leading edge provides better turf interaction for cleaner contact
- Available in a 4-way cambered sole (10 degree bounce) or ATV mid-sole (12 degree milled)
- On the pricey side
- The copper finish will wear over time (but some will like that look)
- It's an older model, so quantities might be limited in certain lofts
One of the more popular 60 degree wedges over the past few years has been the TaylorMade Hi-Toe Milled Grind model, which is available in either a 4-way cambered sole or an ATV mid-sole.
The 4-way sole has a 10 degree bounce, while the ATV sole is 12 degrees. Both feature full-face scoring lines. The V-shaped ATV mid-sole move provide excellent turf/sand interaction for cleaner contact. The 4-way sole is designed for players with average or steep swings in normal turf and softer sand.
The hi-toe design precisely positions the Center of Gravity (CG) for lower launch and more spin.
-
4. Mizuno T20 WedgePrice: $149.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- HydroFlow Micro Grooves are designed to keep water out for optimal spin in wet conditions
- Each clubhead has Grain Flow Forging, providing a flat face for consistent spin
- 60 degree wedges available in M Grind (10 bounce) or C Grind (6 bounce)
- A bit on the pricey side
- The Blue Ion color might show some wear after time
- Some users might find the clubhead a bit on the chunky side
A sleek look and highlighted by its Grain Flow Forging process, the Mizuno T20 Wedges provide plenty of control, optimal spin, and great feel.
Featuring laser etched HydroFlow Micro Grooves, the T20s shed water for consistent spin even in rainy conditions. In the 60 degree wedges, the CNC milled grooves are wider and shallower, which help with consistency on shorter swings around the greens. The precise weighting are designed to provide spin and launch even on miss-hits.
The 60 degree wedges a have a more rounded clubhead for added versatility. The 10 bounce has an M Grind sole and is best suited for most players as it gives a bit of relief in the head and toe for cleaner turf interaction. The 6 bounce features a C Grind, which is caters too more skilled players and harder conditions.
-
5. Cleveland Golf RTX ZipCore WedgePrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- ZipCore repositions the Center of Gravity (CG) and Moment of Inertia (MOI) for better overall consistency
- UltiZip groovers are sharper, deeper, and narrower for optimal spin and better bite
- The heat treatment process adds to the club's durability and longevity
- Some users felt the topline was a bit thick for a wedge
- Some users felt the sound was a bit dampened on contact
- It's probably best suited for more advanced players and not beginners
A Golf Digest Hot List gold winner for 2021, the Cleveland RTX ZipCore Wedge features innovative technology designed to provide overall consistency swing after swing and round after round.
ZipCore technology repositions the Center of Gravity (CG) and raises the Moment of Inertia (MOI), which provides more spin and better control. The UltiZip Grooves provide much needed bite and control, thanks to the grooves being sharper, deeper, and closer together. Cleveland also uses a heat treatment process that is designed to add to the wedge’s durability and longevity.
Available in multiple loft degrees and bounce angles, the RTX comes with a True Temper Dynamic Gold Spinner Tour Issue steel shaft.
-
6. Callaway Jaws MD5 WedgePrice: $159.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 8620 mild carbon steel provides excellent feel and gets plenty of spin
- Microfeature on the face adds spin on partial shots and those near the green
- Available in 5 different grind options -- C, S, X, W, and Low Bounce W
- Some users thought there was a bit of a glare at address with the Platinum Chrome
- Slightly pricey
- N/A
Arguably the most popular 60 degree wedges available right now, the Callaway Jaws MD5 features 8620 Mild Carbon Steel for superb feel and optimal spin.
Featuring a traditional shape lob club head, the Jaws Mack Daddy 5 was tested with Offset Groove-in-Groove technology and that led Callaway to add a microfeature into the face. This adds spin on those partial shots around the green for better control and accuracy.
The 60 degree wedge is available in 5 different grind options: S-Grind (10 bounce angle); C-Grind (8 bounce); X-Grind (12 bounce); W-Grind (12 bounce); and Low Bounce W-Grind (8 bounce).
-
7. TaylorMade MG2 (Milled Grind) WedgePrice: $169.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Raw Face Technology has laser etching with sharper, narrower, and deeper grooves to maximize spin
- Milled Grind Sole provides exellent turf interaction for cleaner contact and more consistent shots
- TPU insert is designed to lessen vibration to produce great feel on contact
- The face will rust over time
- Some users felt the Raw Face design can scuff up golf balls pretty quickly
- This wedge is probably best suited for low handicap golfers
Highlighted by innovative technology and a unique club face, the TaylorMade MG2 Wedges are all about spin, control, and consistency.
The Raw Face Technology has laser etching and features sharper, deeper, and narrower grooves to maximize spin. The Milled Grind (that’s the MG) Sole promotes smoother turf interaction for cleaner contact and more consistent shots. The Thick-Thin head design has a precisely positioned Center of Gravity (CG) for accurate ball flight, while the TPU insert helps eliminate vibration to optimize feel on contact.
These 60 degree wedges are available in 8, 10, and 12 bounce angles.
-
8. Wilson Staff Model WedgePrice: $168.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Soft forged 8620 carbon steel construction promotes softer touch and excellent feel
- Precision milled face and "advanced spin" scorelines promote maximum spin and control
- The 60 degree wedges are available in Standard, Hi-Toe, and Tour Grind
- Some users felt there wasn't enough spin near the green
- There aren't many grind/bounce options to choose from
- There aren't many loft options for left-handers (52, 56, 60 degrees)
Made with the help from professional players, the Wilson Staff Model Wedges are designed to give you confidence in your short game at good value.
The soft forged 8620 carbon steel construction provides the touch and feel you need around the greens for consistent shots. The precision-milled face and the “advanced spin” scorelines, which are machine-engraved, promote cleaner contact and combine to produce maximum spin and control.
The clubs are available in Standard, Hi-Toe (face shape allows for more creativity in either open or closed configurations), and Tour Grind (ideal for firmer conditions, deeper rough, and sand).
-
9. Wilson Harmonized Golf WedgesPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Innovative sole grind design allows you to open the club face for better performance
- 10 degree bounce for cleaner contact and quicker stopping ability on the green
- Traditional blade shape with a stylish and sleek high polish finish
- Some users felt it wasn't as durably made as other wedges
- Some users felt the grip was too small/uncomfortable
- Some users felt it was best suited for beginners rather than more advanced players
Excellent value and performance are what the Wilson Harmonized 60 degree wedges are all about.
Featuring a classic blade shape with a high-gloss finish, the club looks the part and plays the part thanks to its sole grind, which allows for players to open up the club face to get more consistent performance on higher lofted shots.
Available in a number of different lofts, the wedge has a True Tempered steel shaft and is designed to get you optimal spin around the grooves while offering forgiveness.
-
10. Tour Edge Hot Launch E521 WedgePrice: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The extra wide Houdini Sole reduces turf interaction by 35% to promote cleaner, more consistent contact
- The deep undercut cavity lowers the Center of Gravity (CG) for extra forgiveness, even on miss-hits
- The extra large club face has maximized grooves for optimal spin and control
- Club might be a bit on the chunky/heavy side
- Probably not suited for more advanced players
- Quantities might be limited
The Tour Edge Hot Launch E521 is exactly what new players are looking for in 60 degree wedges — wide sole, oversized face, forgiveness, and excellent value.
The extra wide Houdini Sole reduces turf interaction 35 percent, which promotes cleaner contact and more consistent shots. The deep undercut cavity lowers the Center of Gravity (CG) to maximize forgiveness, including on off-center shots. The extra large club head is inviting at address and the maximized grooves promote optimal spin and control around the green.
-
11. Square Strike WedgePrice: $99.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Users have said it is almost impossible to hit a fat shot
- The anti-rotational weighting makes for an easy swing and excellent control
- Centered Center of Gravity (CG) and higher Moment of Inertia (MOI) provides accuracy and forgiveness even on off-center shots
- It might take time for some users to get used to the shape/color
- Some users might find the club is a bit on the heavy side
- It's probably not as versatile as some other wedges
Highlighted by its anti-chunk sole and precise location of the Center of Gravity (CG) and Moment of Inertia (MOI), the Square Strike Wedge is designed to eliminate fat shots and provide maximum forgiveness, even on off-centered contact.
Legal for tournament play and designed by a former Golf Digest “Hot List” winner, the Square Strike plays like a putter measures 35.5 inches in length, a 68 degree lie angle, and a heavier clubhead (330 grams). The anti-rotational weighting helps the clubhead from opening so you’ll get better contact and control.
It’s available in 45, 55, and 60 degree lofts in both left- and right-handed models with a stainless steel shaft.
What is Bounce in a Golf Wedge?
As seen in the descriptions of the above clubs, you've probably seen the word "bounce" use quite often. So, what is "bounce" when it comes to wedges?
Wedge bounce is the angle between the leading edge and the trailing edge (the lowest part of the sole). So the higher the bounce degree, the higher the leading edge of the club is off the ground when addressing your shot.
There are types of bounce categories -- low, mid, and high.
Low bounce wedges usually have an angle between 4 and 6 degrees. These clubs are best suited for firmer turf and bunkers with harder sand.
Mid bounce wedges are typically between 7 and 10 and offer the most versatility for more golfers as they can be played on a wider variety of course conditions, though mostly used best on normal to firmer turf.
And high bounce wedges are over 10 degrees and are ideal for softer turf and bunkers with soft sand. These wedges help you get plenty of spin and control.
