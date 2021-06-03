11 Best 60 Degree Wedges for Flop Shots

The lob wedge can be a versatile and helpful club around the green, if hit correctly. With a higher loft, generally 60 and up to 64 degrees, it allows you to get underneath the ball for very high shots from short distances away. These are known as “flop shots.” But you can also use 60 degree wedges from further distances, depending on your skill level.

So we’ve come up with a list of some of the most popular 60 degree wedges to help make your decision easier. Check out the pros and cons and see which is the right club for you.

