African Football Biggest Stage Gets Ready For Dream ‘Liverpool’ Final

What turned out to be an exciting tournament on African soil, one of the dream scenarios emerged making the final that much more exciting for audiences worldwide.

Egypt became the second finalist of the African Cup of Nations by leaving the hosts, Cameroon, on the road after a 0-0 in regulation time that forced a definition by penalties in which the goalkeeper of the team led by Mohamed Salah stood as a figure.

This sets up a huge showdown this weekend against Senegal, led by one of the players that is a candidate for Player of The Tournament, Sadio Mane.

Encounter Against Cameroon Was Rematch Of 2017 Final

Emotions were not lacking in the commitment with the Indomitable Lions being the ones who were the most superior, in what was a rematch of the 2017 AFCON final.

Despite the opportunities were shared, there were times that Cameroon could have taken the opportunities that were given to them. In the first half, the clearest chance was for the home team with Michael Ngadeu with a header to the post in a shot from the corner in the 18th minute of play.





Play



Cameroon Vs Egypt 1-3 Penalty Shootout & Highlights Afcon 2022 Cameroon vs Egypt Cameroon Vs Egypt Penalties Cameroon 1-3 Egypt Penalty Shootout Cameroon Vs Egypt Highlights Cameroon Vs Egypt Live Cameroon Vs Egypt Afcon #Cameroon #Egypt #Afcon 2022-02-03T22:09:45Z

Another of the great occasions came in the complement with a gift that the great Liverpool star received in a Cameroonian error in a back pass that fell at the feet of the captain of the Pharaohs but when he was about to define, the goalkeeper André Onana was more agile to dispossess him of the ball.

As the minutes passed, things heated up to the point that each decision was discussed by everyone. In fact, the coach of the Pharaohs, Carlos Queiroz, ended up seeing the red card due to the constant complaints and thus the regulation time was fulfilled to force the extra time.

However, the 30 minutes of added time did not give a winner, so the definition came from the penalty spot and there the figure of goalkeeper Mohamed Gabaski grew, who stopped two of the shots from two of his rivals, Harold Moukoudi and James Léa Siliki.

Egypt had everything in their favor to sentence and Cameroon did little to help each other as the final shot was by Clinton N’Jie who sent it out. Now Salah will seek the throne of his continent this Sunday against not only one of the more solid teams of this tournament, but also against his attacking partner over at Anfield.

Senegal Lived Up To Their Billing





Play



Burkina Faso 🆚 Senegal Highlights – #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 Semi Final For more videos, visit: youtube.com/myafricanfootball – Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/AfricaCupOfNationsOfficial facebook.com/CAFChampionsLeague.CAFConfederationCup – Follow us on Twitter : twitter.com/caf_online (caf_online_fr / caf_online_AR) – Find out our best photos on Instagram: instagram.com/caf_online Pour plus de vidéos, rendez-vous sur: youtube.com/myafricanfootball – Rejoignez la CAF sur Facebook: facebook.com/AfricaCupOfNationsOfficial facebook.com/CAFChampionsLeague.CAFConfederationCup – Suivez-nous sur Twitter: twitter.com/caf_online (caf_online_fr / caf_online_AR) -… 2022-02-03T01:57:57Z

The Lions of Teranga made their presence felt in a semifinal matchup where they made the case to be able to end their jinx as the best team to have never won this competition.

The West African derby was as intense as expected as over at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé with Senegal having two penalty claims turned down following VAR reviews.

Yet it was their persistence that helped break the deadlock and Mane was key in that entire process. This is the big chance for the two-time finalists to finally complete their historic task. The Liverpool forward showcased his class with he stylishly dinked his effort past Soufiane Ouedraogo to send Senegal to their third Africa Cup of Nations final.

READ MORE: ‘It’s a Bunch of BS’: Erik Spoelstra Sounds off on Tyler Herro Narrative