Alabama Opens Up as Big Favorite Over Texas for September 9 Clash

When the two teams clash on September 9 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama football will be more than a touchdown favorite over the Texas Longhorns per the FanDuel Sportsbook. The Week 2 clash was one of several high-profile games on the 2023 schedule with an early release from FanDuel.

Texas will be the center of the college football world over the next several seasons for two reasons. The first is the arrival of Arch Manning — the nephew of both Peyton and Eli Manning and the grandson of Archie Manning. Manning may not usurp Quinn Ewers during his freshman season in Austin, but he’ll have the attention of ESPN and FOX regardless.

The other reason is Texas and Oklahoma’s arrival to the SEC in 2024. Before the two teams become conference mates, Alabama football will be playing Texas in the second game of a home-and-home. The Crimson Tide had to come back in the second half to squeak out a 20-19 win at Darrell K. Royal Stadium, a game Alabama was a multiple touchdown favorite for.

Longshot Nick Saban Replacement Projected to Lose Big vs. TCU

Paul Finebaum threw out the idea of Deion Sanders eventually replacing Nick Saban as Alabama football head coach if he succeeds at Colorado — implying that Sanders could have any job he wants with a successful run in Boulder. That wouldn’t happen if FanDuel’s odds are truly indicative of what’s to come for the Buffaloes.

Despite losing 2022 Fiesta Bowl hero Max Duggan to the NFL, College Football Playoff runner-up TCU is still favored to defeat Colorado by more than two touchdowns (-17) when the two teams play on September 2 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.

Several familiar faces will be playing for the Horned Frogs in 2023. Running back Trey Sanders, offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer, and receiver JoJo Earle have all transferred to TCU during this last transfer cycle. Bleacher Report’s Brad Shepard recently projected Jalen Milroe to be the next Lone Star State-bound Alabama football transfer.

Projected Spreads for Alabama Football Rivals

Several of the odds released don’t directly involve Alabama football, but they do involve several of the Crimson Tide’s fiercest rivals.

LSU, the team that directly eliminated them from College Football Playoff contention during the 2022 season with a 32-31 overtime victory in Baton Rouge on November 5, is a one-point underdog for a September 3 matchup with Florida State at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. That game will be the second in a home-and-home series which Florida State took the first game of, 24-23, on a missed LSU extra point on September 4 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Alabama’s Third Saturday in October rival, Tennessee, was one of two teams with two different spreads released — the other being Texas, who in addition to being underdogs against the Crimson Tide, are favored by a field goal on the road against the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman on October 7. The Volunteers are a touchdown underdog to the Georgia Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium on November 18 but are favored by a touchdown in Gainesville against the Florida Gators.