Alabama Freshman ‘as Good as Advertised’ in Spring Practice

Incoming Alabama freshman Caleb Downs, a 5-star safety out of Hoschton, Georgia, has been “as good as advertised” during spring practice according to Bama Hammer’s Zach Breathwaite.

“Alabama Football fans are well aware that true freshman safety Caleb Downs could be an impact contributor in his first season on campus,” Breathwaite wrote. “Downs was a 5-star recruit and was considered by some pundits to be the best player in the 2023 recruiting class, regardless of position. So far, it appears he has been as good as advertised. Just over midway through his first spring practice, many fans and media members are already speculating that Caleb Downs could start at safety for Alabama Football from day one. He is expected to be a major contributor in a depleted secondary that is looking to reload.”

This wasn’t the first major endorsement for Downs from an analyst — 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins called Downs “one of the safest bets in the class of 2023.”

“One of the safest bets in the class of 2023 after producing for four-straight years on both sides of the ball against top-flight Peach State competition,” Ivins wrote. “Smooth. Instinctive. Competitive.”

James Smith Has Been ‘Impactful’ in Alabama Spring Ball

Fellow freshman James Smith, a 5-star local product from Montgomery, has been “impactful” during 2023 Alabama spring practice — and could also “be better than expected” according to Breathwaite.

“Downs might not be the only incoming freshman making waves on the defensive side of the ball,” Breathwaite prefaced before saying, “Interior defensive lineman James Smith, a product of Carver High School in Montgomery, Alabama, has also been impactful in spring ball. Smith was a 5-star recruit in his own right, ranked as the top player in the state of Alabama and the second-best defensive lineman in the nation. Early spring practice returns have given rise to the idea that James Smith could be even better than expected, and could be a factor from day one.”

Several players with at least one year of experience in Tuscaloosa — albeit under Pete Golding and not new defensive coordinator Kevin Steele — will be waiting for Smith along the Crimson Tide defensive line.

“Smith would be joining a defensive line rotation that already features two seniors in Justin Eboigbe and Tim Smith, plus a sophomore in Jaheim Oatis who appears to be a rising star,” Breathwaite wrote. “He will also be competing with players like Jamil Burroughs, Jah-Marien Latham, and Damon Payne who gained quality experience last season.”

Qua Russaw Could Get ‘Extended Opportunities’ in Spring

Smith’s Carver High School teammate Qua Russaw, a 5-star pass-rushing EDGE, could see “extended opportunities” in the spring — though he is also set to see major competition in the spring.

“(Russaw) was considered the fifth-best edge rusher in the class, and could potentially compete for playing time in year one,” Breathwaite wrote. “At 240-plus pounds, he is college ready, and the absence of Dallas Turner this spring could lead to additional reps for the freshman. While Russaw could get extended opportunities this spring, he may eventually be joined by other freshmen in the edge competition. Two of Alabama’s top commits in the 2023 cycle were 5-star edge rushers Keon Keeley and Yhonzae Pierre. Both are slated to be summer enrollees, meaning they are missing out on those valuable spring reps. However, both are incredibly talented and could push their way into the rotation by the time fall camp rolls around.”

A historic Class of 2023 for Alabama (No. 3 all-time) is set to debut in the fall, and the early returns have been promising in spring practice.