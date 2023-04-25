Alabama a ‘Logical Landing Spot’ For Notre Dame Transfer Portal QB

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner, who entered the transfer portal on April 25, would be a “logical” match with Alabama — this at least, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, who also listed TCU and Stanford as potential destinations for the Fighting Irish signal-caller.

“One logical landing spot for Buchner would be Alabama,” Thamel wrote. “Former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees left the Irish for the Crimson Tide this offseason. It became increasingly clear in Alabama’s spring game on Saturday that the program lacks a clear-cut starter.”

Given the less-than-assuring showings from Jalen Milroe (19/37 completions) and Ty Simpson (12/26 passing), Nick Saban didn’t rule out a potential transfer portal pursuit of more competition in the room, Thamel points out.

“Nick Saban was lukewarm in his endorsement of any Crimson Tide quarterback after the spring game, and the coach left the door open in his postgame comments about the Crimson Tide looking at the transfer portal as a possible solution at the position,” Thamel wrote. “Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson, the two Alabama players vying to replace Bryce Young as starting quarterback, struggled during the spring game, throwing a combined three interceptions while completing fewer than half of their passes.”

Tyler Buchner Leaves Door Open For Return to Notre Dame

Thamel was high on the addition of Buchner to the college football transfer portal, calling him the “most accomplished quarterback to enter in the spring period” — though Thamel did maintain that the Fighting Irish could still be where Buchner plays next season.

“Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, sources told ESPN on Tuesday,” Thamel prefaced before saying, “Buchner’s imminent entrance to the portal will make him the most accomplished quarterback to enter in the spring period, and there is expected to be a strong market for his services. He enters with a willingness to return to Notre Dame if he doesn’t like his options, sources told ESPN.”

As Thamel points out, Buchner is a junior but has three years of eligibility remaining due to appearing in just three games during the 2022 season, making him eligible for a redshirt.

Paul Finebaum Feels Current Alabama QBs Can ‘Do Harm’

Paul Finebaum struck a worrying tone when discussing the Alabama quarterback situation on WJOX in Birmingham on April 24.

“The quarterback (position) can do you harm, and that is what you don’t want,” Finebaum said. “That was the most negative takeaway from (Alabama’s A-Day game). It looked at least an initial sampling that they could do harm. I think ultimately, it will get settled. What it will mainly mean is that expectations for Alabama will be dialed down a hair. They were already below Georgia in probably the SEC and national championship race, and I don’t think much will change there.”

Finebaum had a similarly pessimistic outlook on the offensive line.

“Well, I don’t think it can get figured out easily, because you know, even last year I remember the spring game favored the (defensive line) from that standpoint,” Finebaum said. “But there was a reason for that (Will Anderson) and he’s about to go second or third in the NFL Draft. But I don’t — it’s not an easily solvable situation, but you have to figure out a way to detail with it. That is a concern I am sure Nick Saban has right now. He does not have problems that he can easily mask. That is just something you have to solve, which you have to solve by taking away from somewhere else, which is not good.”