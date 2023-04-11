Alabama RB ‘Made Case For Larger Workload’ in 2023

Sophomore Alabama running back Jam Miller has “made the case for a larger workload ahead of his sophomore year” according to AL.com’s Nick Alvarez.

“Though Miller mostly appeared with the second and third-string players (during Alabama’s scrimmage), he built value for himself, as Saban like to say, and made the case for a larger workload ahead of his sophomore year,” Alvarez prefaced before saying, “Making his presence felt this spring is Justice Haynes, who was the No. 1 running back recruit in the 2022 class from Buford (Georgia) High.”

Fellow Crimson Tide rusher Roydell Williams called him several adjectives one wants to hear about a running back at the SEC level: powerful, quick, and smart.

“He learns quick,” Williams said of Miller. “He picks up things well. Great pass protector. Great runner, very powerful runner.”

Nick Saban on 2023 Alabama Running Back Room

College football coaching G.O.A.T. Nick Saban told reporters on April 9 following the Crimson Tide’s first scrimmage this spring that he foresees four players in his running back room making contributions during the 2023 season.

“It’s been great,” Saban prefaced before saying, “All guys have done well. All four guys have had really, really good springs. They’re all very productive players. All those guys can contribute to the team in some ways. They’re doing really, really well. As long as we can stay healthy at that position, I don’t think that’s an issue on our team.”

Alvarez agreed with Saban’s optimistic assessment of the room, sharing perspective from graduate offensive lineman Darrian Dalcourt.

“A quartet of Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams, Jam Miller and freshman Justice Haynes figure to fight for playing time,” Alvarez wrote. “As center Darrion Dalcourt said last week, each ball carrier brings a ‘unique perspective’ to the position. McClellan, Williams and Miller spelled Gibbs and appeared in each of the Tide’s 13 games. McClellan actually tied Gibbs for seven rushing touchdowns and set the longest carry of the season with an 81-yard touchdown against his home state Texas Longhorns. Williams operated in short-yardage situations and scored a career-best four times.”

Alabama RB Room Will Get ‘More Talented’ in Summer

There’s still a missing piece in Alabama’s running back room: incoming 4-star freshman Richard Young out of Lehigh Acres, Florida. Alvarez foresees the addition of the Lehigh Senior product making the room even more talented upon his arrival to Tuscaloosa this summer.

“The offense produced ‘explosive plays’ in Bryant-Denny Stadium last Friday, hopefully, a sign of what’s to come,” Alvarez wrote. “The group is likely to get only more talented this summer once Richard Young, its other elite 2022 commit, enrolls. Young is from Lehigh Acres, Florida, and was the No. 60 overall recruit in his class. Regardless of who’s under center for the Tide next fall, they shouldn’t have any problems finding a playmaker with them in the backfield.”