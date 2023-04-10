Alabama RB Sends Strong Message on Offensive Line: ‘Those Guys Are Dogs’

Crimson Tide running back Roydell Williams had nothing but overwhelmingly positive things to say about the Alabama offensive line while speaking to a press scrum on April 10.

“Those guys are dogs man, every last one of them,” Williams said. “From the top to the bottom to the oldest to the youngest, they’re doing great out there.”

Nick Saban was similarly high on the group, complimenting their collective temperament and toughness.

“I like the players we have on the offensive line,” Saban said. “I think we have some bigger, more physical players. I think they obviously don’t have as much experience. But I like the attitude. I like their temperament. I like their toughness. And I think the number one thing is we got to create some depth.”

Alabama Offensive Line to Have ‘Intriguing Competition’

The staff of Touchdown Alabama Magazine believes there will be an intriguing competition for the Crimson Tide along the offensive line — this in addition to the highly-publicized quarterback battle.

“Although a bulk of the attention this spring has been on the quarterback competition, Alabama’s offensive line is also a sector of the team that will have an intriguing competition this fall,” Touchdown Alabama Magazine wrote.

The reason? There’s not a ton of experience, making the competition a wide open one. Not to mention the need for depth in the trenches given Alabama’s College Football Playoff hopes in 2023 and the “Alabama standard” not being met the past two years.

“The Crimson Tide has three spots to replace along the line and with the depth of the team being a majority of inexperienced players the team may turn to some fresh faces when the season comes around,” Touchdown Alabama Magazine wrote. “Despite playing with more experienced players Alabama’s offensive lines haven’t been quite up to its historic standard under Nick Saban the previous two seasons. This time of year will be very important for offensive line coach Eric Wolford to instill the right principles in the youthful group in order for it to return to the previous standard, and so far behind closed doors, it seems to be paying off.”

Alabama Linemen Can Make RBs Productive in ‘Mop-up Work’

Bama Hammer’s Ronald Evans believes that an improved Alabama offensive line can lead to more running backs thriving in “mop-up work,” or in layman’s terms, in-between plays during sustained offensive drives.

“If, as is expected, the Tide’s offensive line is improved over last season, four Crimson Tide running backs can be productive in more than mop-up work,” Evans wrote. “Over the past five seasons, Crimson Tide offenses have most often had one back that dominated the carries. That was Najee Harris in 2019 and 2020, and Brian Robinson Jr. in 2021. Najee had 251 carries in 2020 and B-Rob had 271 carries in 2021.”

It won’t just be about increased quantity when it comes to a likely improved running back room for Alabama in 2023 says Evans, but also about the quality of each designed rush.

“The expectation is Alabama will run the ball more in the 2023 season – and run it better,” Evans wrote. “Jalen Milroe’s running skills will be a feature of the offense (assuming he beats Ty Simpson for QB1). In addition, the Tide is so loaded at running back, it is possible three, and maybe four running backs will be used when the outcome of games is not yet determined.”