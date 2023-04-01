Alabama ‘Has to Replace a Legend’ During 2023 Season

It’s on Alabama head coach Nick Saban and new/returning defensive coordinator Kevin Steele to “replace a legend” given the departure of Will Anderson to the NFL during the 2023 season according to Roll Bama Roll’s Josh Chatham.

“If there is one position on the field where Alabama has absolutely dominated in the recent recruiting cycles, it’s outside linebacker — in fact, Alabama has signed the top ranked edge prospect according to the 247 composite in each of the past four classes and supplemented each class with another top 4 edge prospect,” Chatham prefaced before saying, “It’s a good thing too, since they have to replace a legend.”

Anderson had his best season in 2021, totaling 101 tackles and 17.5 sacks, but his 51 tackles and 10 sacks from the 2022 season will be tough to replace as Chatham explains.

“Will Anderson is the first of the aforementioned four consecutive top recruits at the position, and probably the best player in the current NFL Draft despite the fact that quarterbacks will go ahead of him,” Chatham said. “Quite simply, he’s the best pass rusher to come out of Tuscaloosa since Derrick Thomas and went somewhat underappreciated thanks to teams doing everything possible to scheme around him. Replacing him is going to be a tall order, but there are some horses here.”

Dallas Turner, Chris Braswell to Lead Alabama Linebackers

Chatham spotlighted returning Alabama starters Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell as the leaders in the linebacker room for the 2023 season. The former, according to Chatham, could be a future top NFL draft pick if he could overcome injuries he’s dealing with this spring.

“Turner was the top ranked edge prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, and 2023 will be his year to escape from Anderson’s vast shadow and prove himself as a top 10 pick in the next draft,” Chatham prefaced before saying, “Unfortunately, while he will be one of the most important pieces for this season, he is out for the spring while recovering from an undisclosed surgery.”

Braswell, on the other hand, is an elder statesman who should hold down his starting spot but could have competition for his job.

“It took him a while to see meaningful action in Tuscaloosa after being passed up by Turner, but to his credit he just kept working and carved out a role in year three,” Chatham said. “Headed into 2023, he is the elder statesman of the OLB group. Braswell will undoubtedly be starting in the spring, but should expect some furious competition for that spot in August.”

Chris Braswell ‘Running Out of Chances’ at Alabama

According to Bleacher Report’s Brad Shepard, Braswell is one of 12 players in college football who is “running out of chances.” Braswell didn’t appear in any games for Alabama during his first year (2020) in Tuscaloosa but started all 13 games in the 2022 season.

“There’s no shame in not cracking Alabama’s starting lineup considering how much talent head coach Nick Saban cycles in year after year,” Shepard prefaced before saying, “But edge-rusher Chris Braswell, the No. 19 overall recruit from the 2020 class, likely expected more.”

Shepard has full belief that Braswell could achieve more during the 2023 season before becoming an NFL prospect.

“This year, with Will Anderson Jr. off to the NFL, Braswell has a clearer path to start at the “Jack” outside linebacker spot,” Shepard wrote. “He has bulked up to 6’3″ and 255 pounds, so he is physically ready to lead. Although he’s listed as a senior on Alabama’s roster, Braswell could play a few more seasons in Tuscaloosa. But even with all of the exciting, young edge-rushers and outside linebackers on Alabama’s roster, Braswell could also boom this year and head to the NFL.”