Alabama Will Be ‘a Whole New Level of Football’ for FCS Powerhouse

It was announced on March 30 that Alabama would play North Dakota State in 2025 and 2026 as part of a home-and-home series between the two powerhouses of college football Division I’s two levels, the FBS and the FCS, respectfully. Blake Engebretson, writing in The Spectrum, North Dakota State’s student newspaper, addressed the jump in competition the Bison will see when they travel to Tuscaloosa on November 15, 2025 and when the Crimson Tide touch down in the Fargodome on September 13, 2026.

“Nick Saban-led Tide is a whole new level of football,” Engebretson wrote.

North Dakota State’s athletic director, Matt Larsen, shared a similar sentiment. “Alabama has been heralded as the kings of college football for quite some time now,” Larsen said. “We’re thrilled that we get the opportunity to play this historic program.”

Engebretson made sure to point out the Bison’s competitiveness against FBS schools, even if Alabama is not just any FBS program.

“Many Bison fans may be very skeptical of this as they usually are of many things nowadays, but let’s not lose track of the NDSU’s recent FBS success,” Engebretson wrote. “North Dakota State is 9-4 all-time against FBS schools. One of those wins though, as many may remember, was a 23-21 win against #13 Iowa back in 2016.”

Bison Coach: Alabama Will Be ‘Tremendous Challenge’

North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz knows that Alabama will be a much different challenge than any team in the Missouri Valley Conference, stating as much in a conversation with The Spectrum.

“We’re excited and we sure hope we’ll have the support of our fans and students,” Entz told Engebretson. “But again, we’ve got to make sure we’re locked in and ready to go come game day because it’ll be a tremendous challenge for our football team.”

Entz said that his Bison aren’t built on excuses — even against the most successful program in the College Football Playoff era.

“This is a results-driven program, but I’ll be proud of the guys if they put in the effort and compete,” Entz said. “We know the talent of the program coming in, but we haven’t built this football team on excuses.”

Top 2 Teams at College Football’s Respective Levels Collide

Since 2010, Alabama has won the second highest number of championships in college football. North Dakota State, at the FCS level, has won nine times, featuring a five-peat and three-peat within a nine-year span.

Engebretson framed the magnitude of the matchup in the lede of the write-up of Alabama and North Dakota’s 2025/2026 home-and-home.

“Bison football has been one of the most dominant programs across the country for the greater part of the last 60 years,” Engebretson said. “While the Bison have been the cream of the crop in the Football Championship Subdivision of Division 1 football, the Alabama Crimson Tide has a similar story for themselves at the FBS level winning six titles since 2009. Now, the two top teams in college football at their respective levels will square off against one another for the first time ever.”

Alabama won’t be getting the same caliber of FCS opponent come 2025, a season into a re-aligned SEC featuring Texas and Oklahoma and without west and east divisions.