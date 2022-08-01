Alabama’s 2023 Rank Rises Following In-State Commitment

The Crimson Tide continue to move up the rankings in their 2023 class as in-state defensive lineman Hunter Osborne announced his commitment to the University of Alabama earlier today. Osborne who played at Hewitt-Trussville High School is currently ranked the 130th best prospect and 18th best at his position in the class of 2023 according to 247 Sports.

Osborne is currently the first defensive lineman to commit to Alabama so far in the class, but likely won’t be the last. He made official visits to four teams besides Alabama including Auburn, Clemson, Tennessee and Texas. Osborne currently stands at 6 feet and four inches tall, weighing 260 pounds. Osborne also posted a graphic announcing his commitment to the Tide.

IM HOME BABY ROLL TIDE pic.twitter.com/Im3Kv489xK — Hunter Osborne (@hunterrosborne) August 2, 2022

What This Means For The Tide’s Defense

This pickup for the Tide shot them up two slots on 247’s board to the second-best class surpassing Ohio State and Georgia. The Tide are only two points behind Notre Dame for the top class and they just so happen to be recruiting the Fighting Irish’s number one commit, Keon Keeley.

The Tide has also hosted an official visit for 2023 Ohio State commit Ty Lockwood, to which they offered him a spot on Alabama’s roster afterward. Alabama also gained the commitment of the number one safety in the country, Caleb Downs along with the number two running back, Richard Young over the past week. Both Downs and Young are currently rated as five-star prospects. This just marks the start of a truly dominating 2023 class Head Coach Nick Saban and his recruiting staff have orchestrated thus far.

Alabama Is A Paradise For Talented Defensive Linemen

Alabama is known to produce spectacular talents at the defensive line position recently like Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne of the Washington Commanders, Quinnen Williams of the New York Jets, and former Buffalo Bill Marcell Dareus. It is clear Osborne believes he is next in line to the throne.

Currently, Alabama looks to be losing a few key defensive linemen after the season such as D.J Dale, Byron Young and Justin Eboigbe who are all seniors. Each of these players will likely find an opportunity in the NFL whether they’re a first-round pick, late-round, or undrafted signee.

It is true that the defensive line for Alabama is usually tremendously deep and going forward that will not change. Because of this notion, the Crimson Tide strenuously prepare their linemen for their time to shine. Many linemen spend years in the rotation before they become a starter, and have a breakout year shocking pro scouts for having been a hidden gem the whole time.

After committing, Osborne will focus on his senior season at Hewitt-Trussville as they open up their season in a matter of week on the road against Central-Phenix City High School on August 19.