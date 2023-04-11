Analyst Details Alabama’s Path to Another National Title

The Alabama Crimson Tide missed out on the College Football Playoff last season for just the second time since the playoffs’ inception in 2014. Dropping regular season matchups to Tennessee and LSU were simply too much to overcome for the talented unit, and instead the Georgia Bulldogs ran the table in the SEC and completed one of the most dominant sweeps of the College Football Playoff we’ve seen yet, defeating Michigan 34-11 in the Orange Bowl and decimating TCU 65-7 in the title game.

Heading into the 2023 season, Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide is tasked with replacing not only former Heisman winner Bryce Young, but his equally as dominant defensive counterpart, Will Anderson, Jr. Not to mention, the departure of other notable contributors from last year’s team such as Brian Branch, Tyler Steen and many more.

While dethroning the Dawgs as kings of college football may be a tall task for this year’s Alabama squad, ESPN’s Heather Dinich laid out her game plan for the team to do so.

What Alabama can’t do is continue its 2022 trend of penalties and turnovers. Both teams are searching for a new quarterback, but no matter who has won the job for Nick Saban, he has been effective against the blitz. This could be an advantage for the Tide because Georgia has a tendency to blitz a lot when facing elite quarterbacks, and according to ESPN’s Stats and Information Group, under Saban, Alabama has the best QBR in the nation when blitzed. In Georgia’s two close wins last year, against Missouri and Kentucky, the Bulldogs only attempted four passes over 20 yards, and this also favors the Tide. According to ESPN’s Stats and Info, opposing teams only completed 26% of their deep passes against the Tide last year–15th in FBS.

While Alabama still has a long road ahead before a possible showdown with the Bulldogs, Dinich points out the potential advantages the Tide would have in said matchup.

Who is the Tide’s Biggest Test on the 2023 Schedule?

Alabama lost two regular season games in 2022, dropping aforementioned rivalry matchups to Tennessee and LSU, but were on the brink of collapse at many other points throughout the season.

The Tide barely escaped a Quinn Ewers led Texas squad in week two, nearly dropped another game to Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies in week six and struggled mightily against Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels near the end of the regular season.

Looking ahead to 2023, it’s hard to pick which team poses the biggest threat to the Tide when so many teams on the schedule have gone toe to toe with them in recent years, but if Alabama fans were to circle one game on the schedule to be worried about, it’s October 21 against the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Vols return a veteran transfer quarterback in Joe Milton who possesses possibly the strongest arm in all of college football. While his career is somewhat checkered, being benched both at Michigan before transferring and then at Tennessee in favor of Hendon Hooker, he showed what he’s capable of against Clemson in the 2023 Orange Bowl, throwing for 251 yards and three touchdowns.

JOE MILTON HAS AN ABSOLUTE ROCKET ARM 🚀pic.twitter.com/7X15qWjefM — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) December 31, 2022

Josh Heupel’s team also returns another intriguing transfer in Bru McCoy at wide receiver. McCoy was a five-star recruit in the 2019 class, per 247Sports, and spent his first three seasons with USC before making the move to Knoxville in 2022. While he has yet to find his footing in college football, McCoy possesses incredible physical traits, standing at 6-foot-3, 221 pounds.

Finally, Tennessee looks to have attempted to address its achilles’ heel from 2022 and added a talented transfer cornerback in Andre Turrentine from Ohio State to help alleviate the Vols’ pass defense woes. Last season, Tennessee ranked 127 out of 131 teams in pass defense, allowing nearly 300 yards through the air per game.

Alabama has plenty of tough matchups in 2023, but the Tennessee Volunteers could be the most dangerous one of all.

How Does Alabama Improve on the 2022 Season?

One glaring trend was evident among all of Alabama’s losses and close games in 2022: lack of discipline.

The Tide ranked 123 of 131 teams in terms of penalty yardage given up in 2022. Alabama averaged more penalties per game last season than in any other under Saban, and ended the season with two devastating losses to show for it.

If Alabama hopes to return to where it once was, as king of college football, the team needs to refocus this season and play with more discipline than has been seen in recent years. Stephen M. Smith of Touchdown Alabama, in a post from April 11, says that the addition of Kevin Steele back to Saban’s staff is, “bringing back the nastiness.”

Smith wrote, “The mentality of discipline, toughness and making the opponent quit was not at the forefront for the Tide in the last two years (…) Kevin Steele, 65, started the culture of dominance in 2007 and 2008 as defensive coordinator, defensive head coach and linebackers coach.”

The Tide is loaded with elite talent at nearly every position, but if the team is unable to get a handle on the problems that plagued last year’s squad, Alabama fans are in for another disappointing season.