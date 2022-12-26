Former Alabama Football Receiver Enters Transfer Portal Again

One of the top Alabama football wide receiver recruits from the Tide’s 2021 cycle, Agiye Hall, is taking to the transfer portal for the second consecutive season after joining former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian at Texas.

Hall announced his decision via social media, sharing the simple message: “In the portal…let’s work.”

In the portal 🧘🏿. let’s work. — agiye Hall (@HallAgiye) December 26, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Hall, a four-star prospect out of Valrico, Florida, has yet to find success at either of his two stops so far — hauling in just four passes for 72 yards during his freshman season in Tuscaloosa, albeit with two of them coming in the national championship game against Georgia in January 2022, and catching a total of one pass for seven yards during a September 24 Longhorns loss to Texas Tech.

Agiye Hall Was Suspended Before the 2022 Season

While Agiye Hall did get a redshirt after just three appearances during his lone season in the Lone Star State, there was little else positive to say about his 2022 season. On August 12, Hall was suspended for “conduct detrimental to (the Texas football) program” by Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian. In an August 15 statement, Sarkisian talked about what his strategy was to eventually get Hall back up to speed in Austin.

“We’re working with Agiye, we’re working with his family to get him in a situation where he can be a really functional part of this team,” Sarkisian said. “When the time is right, we’ll have him back on our team, but I think, like anything, everybody’s at a different stage of their career. My job as a coach is to put our players in the best position to be successful — not just in football, but in life, in the classroom.”

Sarkisian said that it wasn’t one single instance that caused the suspension. “This was not something that was based off of one incident,” the statement read. “This is something that was a body of work that I felt like I need to help the young man and that’s what we’re gonna do. I think that he’s been very receptive to it and hoping when he does come back and join us, he’s going to be in a really good spot to help contribute to the team.”

Tuscaloosa Reporter Explains Alabama Football Recruiting Success

2023 was another year that Alabama football reached the top of the college football world’s recruiting rankings. It was the third cycle in the last five years that the Crimson Tide ended up as No. 1.

Tuscaloosa News reporter Chase Goodbread weighed in on why that is in his latest piece titled ‘Alabama football’s recruiting secret? It hid in plain view on signing day.’ “Players consider proximity to home, academics, who they rooted for as a kid, which school showed them the most attention, which coach they like best, and of course, the newfound NIL windfall,” he wrote. “Family members and high school coaches and teammates and girlfriends can get involved. It can be messy and complicated, this recruiting thing.”

Ultimately, though, it comes down to players becoming Pro Bowlers in the NFL. “…there’s nothing complicated about the attraction of the NFL,” Goodbread penned. “For recruits, it’s the North Star. It’s where NIL dollars look like pennies. And it’s a major reason why Alabama’s brand recruits unto itself.”