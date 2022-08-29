Initial 2022 Alabama Depth Chart Released

The Crimson Tide are quickly approaching their first game of the 2022-23 season. With just five days until they meet Utah State on September 3, the initial depth chart has been released. Certain positions, like quarterback and linebacker, do not have any surprises since the Tide are returning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young at quarterback and stand outs at linebacker, seniors Henry To’o To’o and Jaylen Moody as well as junior Will Anderson Jr.

There are some positions, however, that will see new faces this season, the most notable of which is probably at running back, where Jahmyr Gibbs, a junior transfer from Georgia Tech, turned heads in the offseason and during fall camp. Gibbs possesses incredible speed and big play ability that will not only help the offense but also help the special teams unit as Gibbs is set to return kicks this season.

The Depth Chart

Offense

Quarterback: Bryce Young, Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson

Running back: Jahmyr Gibbs, Jase McClellan/Roydell Williams, Trey Sanders

Wide receiver (Z): Traeshon Holden, Ja’Corey Brooks, Kendrick Law

Wide receiver (X): Jermaine Burton, Tyler Harrell, Isaiah Bond

Wide receiver (H): Kobe Prentice, Christian Leary, Emmanuel Henderson Jr.

Left tackle: Tyler Steen, Amari Kight

Left guard: Kendall Randolph, Javion Cohen

Center: Darrian Dalcourt, Seth McLaughlin

Right guard: Emil Ekiyor Jr., Tyler Booker

Right tackle: JC Latham, Damieon George Jr.

Tight end: Robbie Ouzts, Miles Kitselman, Danny Lewis Jr./Amari Niblack

Defense

Defensive end: Tim Smith, Jamil Burroughs, Damon Payne Jr.

Nose guard: DJ Dale/Jaheim Oatis, Tim Keenan

Defensive end: Byron Young, Justin Eboigbe, Jah-Marien Latham

Sam linebacker: Dallas Turner, Quandarrius Robinson, Jeremiah Alexander

Mike linebacker: Henry To’oTo’o, Kendrick Blackshire

Will linebacker: Jaylen Moody, Deontae Lawson, Jihaad Campbell

Jack linebacker: Will Anderson Jr., Chris Braswell, Keanu Koht

Cornerback: Kool-Aid McKinstry/Eli Ricks

Cornerback: Terrion Arnold/Khyree Jackson, Jahquez Robinson

Free safety: DeMarcco Hellams, DeVonta Smith

Strong safety: Jordan Battle, Malachi Moore/Kristian Story

Star: Brian Branch, Malachi Moore

Special Teams

Placekicker: Will Reichard, Jack Martin

Holder: James Burnip

Punter: James Burnip, Jack Martin

Snapper: Kneeland Hibbett

Punt returner: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Jermaine Burton/Brian Branch

Kickoff returner: Ja’Corey Brooks/Jahmyr Gibbs, Jermaine Burton/Terrion Arnold

Other Positions to Watch

There will be some fresh faces to watch at the receiver positions in the coming season. Junior transfer from Georgia Jermaine Burton looks to expand on his performance for the Bulldogs last season, when he had 26 catches for 497 yards and 5 touchdowns. He has the ability to take the top off the defense by getting downfield and challenging the opposition’s safeties. At UGA last season, he averaged almost 20 yards per catch with a long of 73. His big play ability will also help Gibbs and the running game by forcing the linebackers and safeties to stay honest.

The other new addition that looks to make an immediate impact is the man tasked with protecting Young’s blind side. Vanderbilt transfer Tyler Steen is set to start at left tackle. Steen is listed at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds. In his time at Vanderbilt he started 33 consecutive games, initially at right tackle but eventually making the switch to left tackle. With two years of eligibility left, the Tide will look to Steen to shore up the left side of the offensive line for seasons to come.