O-Line Commits Over Weekend Shape Stellar 2023 Class

After a busy week with fall practice, the Alabama Crimson Tide was also able to pull two high-profile out-of-state commitments over the weekend. Both commits were tackles for the 2023 class and essentially bolster the Tide’s future offensive line. Miles McVay, a four-star out of East St. Louis, Illinois committed on August 11. Raymond Pulido, a three-star from Apple Valley, California committed on the 13th of August.

As the offensive line commitments for 2023 now total five, many wonders if the Tide will stop there or continue full steam ahead. There are currently three more offered prospects who are yet to choose a school, according to 247 Sports.

McVay’s Decision To Join The Tide Explained

Standing at 6 feet and 6 inches and weighing in at 358 pounds, McVay is currently the largest commit in weight making him a force to be reckoned with. He was ranked the 19th best offensive tackle nationwide and the second best tackle in the state of Illinois. McVay was strongly recruited with 37 offers, but took only four official visits according to 247 Sports. These teams were Alabama, Michigan State, Oregon and recent recruiting rival Texas A&M.

“I would say it’s the pick because of the coaching staff,” McVay said while being interviewed by BamaOnLine. “I mean, Coach (Nick) Saban’s culture is almost unbeatable. You see what he’s done over the years. Alabama is Alabama, if that makes sense. It’s the standard.”

Throughout the recruitment process, one of the most important factors for McVay was the approval of his mother. When she tagged along on his visit to Alabama at the end of July, it is safe to say she approved very much so.

“I would say that was kind of like the cherry on top, which made me really consider them,” McVay said. “My mom giving her stamp of approval made everything smoother. Taking her to all the different schools, she got to see how everything works and all the schools.”

The approval of the mother is of utmost importance in any scenario, but when it comes to the Alabama program, it speaks for itself. McVay’s coach for the Tide will be the former Kentucky offensive line coach Eric Wolford. While at Kentucky from 2020 to 2022, he consistently kept his linemen in the argument for winning the annual Outland Trophy, awarded to the best interior lineman each season.

“I’m excited to see how he’ll develop me,” McVay said. “With that Kentucky O-line, he put them second for the Outland Trophy. Now he gets the five-star recruits (at Alabama). Imagine what he can do with those guys. His resume speaks for itself.”

McVay’s commitment announcement was filled with extravagance and decorations for the ages, even featuring a red carpet with a makeshift interview that would be later posted to Twitter.

Pulido’s Commitment To Alabama Explained

Pulido weighing in at 345 pounds and standing at 6 feet and six inches is the 39th best offensive tackle recruit in America. Before committing to Alabama, he held 14 offers, but only two listed official visits to Louisville and UCLA, according to 247 Sports. Pulido is also excited to see how coach Wolford will develop him in college.

“He is a great guy,” Pulido said about Wolford. “I think his love for the game as well as the guys and their well-being is awesome.”

Although Pulido has not come to Alabama on an official visit, he has for unofficial visits and seems to have bonded with the coaches somewhat.

“I would say I probably have one of the better relationships with their coaching staff,” Pulido stated. “They definitely feel like home in a way. I mean Alabama is Alabama for a reason and sure they got good facilities, but I respect the way they run their program.”

Pulido would go on to post a commitment video on Twitter announcing his decision.

i want to start off by saying thank you to everyone that has supported me along this journey. I want to thank all of the coaches that beleived in me and my abilities i appreciate everything. thank you to my coaches that have supported me and coached me over the 4 years! pic.twitter.com/rNlYvZFEIi — raymondpulido79 (@raymondpulido55) August 13, 2022

As the Crimson Tide moves forward less attention will be on recruitment and more on the season, but with many very talented prospects out there including offensive linemen, much work will be done behind the scenes. Alabama will open its season in Tuscaloosa against the Utah State Aggies on September 3, 2022.