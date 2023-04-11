Possible Timeline For When Alabama Starting Quarterback Will Be Named

The starting quarterback for Alabama in 2023 could be revealed after the Crimson Tide’s season starts in September — this at least, according to Bama Hammer editor Ronald Evans.

“On the minds of Alabama fans is when will the unsettled situation become settled? None of us knows the answer, but my current guess is mid to late September,” Evans wrote.

Evans believes the Crimson Tide coaching staff could embrace the skillsets of the dual-threat Jalen Milroe and the more traditional pocket presence of Ty Simpson and go with different quarterback sets for each.

“There’s more on that thought below, but first, two more important questions,” Evans prefaced before asking, “Might Nick Saban and Tommy Rees use a 2-QB system? And/or could there be two different packages for each QB? Nick Saban has never embraced a quarterback rotation. But Tommy Rees used multiple QBs during some of his time as Notre Dame’s Offensive Coordinator. Rees playing multiple quarterbacks worked effectively for the Fighting Irish.”

Alabama QBs Can ‘Warrant’ Two Offensive Packages in 2023

Evans believes that Milroe and Simpson “warrant” the Alabama coaching staff seriously considering breaking the mold of the traditional single-quarterback philosophy Nick Saban has typically had for the Crimson Tide under his watch.

“What we know, because Nick Saban has said it; is that one of Rees’ coaching talents is adjusting his offense to the strengths of his quarterbacks,” Evans wrote. “Jalen Milroe is an outstanding runner. Ty Simpson is a highly accurate passer. This does not mean Milroe cannot pass effectively or that Simpson cannot run effectively. But the differences in their best skills could warrant the Crimson Tide having two offensive packages in 2023.”

Ultimately, Evans sees one package tailoring to both Milroe and Simpson’s games.

“More realistically, there will be one package, with more than a few added wrinkles to take advantage of each guy,” Evans wrote.

Nick Saban: Development at QB ‘Critical’ For Alabama

Saban was clear about what he’s looking for in a quarterback during the 2023 season while speaking to reporters on March 20 at the start of spring practice.

“Development at that [quarterback] position is really gonna be a critical thing for our team this year because I like the players that we have around them,” Saban said.

Saban gave an individual assessment of Milroe and Simpson and a more general assessment of the two incoming freshman, Eli Holstein and Dylan Lonergan.

“I think Jalen played one game, half a game where he really had to play a game and he made a lot of plays,” Saban said. “(Milroe) made plays in a different way than Bryce made plays. Ty, who made significant progress throughout the year but never really had much of an opportunity to play in critical situations in a game, is also someone that we think has developed and made a lot of improvement and has a lot of potential to be a pretty good player. Then we got two young freshmen that they probably have a long way to go but they’re eager to learn and they’re eager to try and improve and get a better understanding of what we need to do.”