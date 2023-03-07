Returning Junior Defender Tabbed to Be Next ‘Finisher’ For Alabama

Returning Alabama junior defender Dallas Turner was projected by ESPN’s Chris Low and Harry Lyles Jr. to be the next “finisher” for the Crimson Tide defense under new defensive coordinator Kevin Steele in a piece examining the top storylines of 2023 SEC spring football. The selection of the strongside linebacker as the heir apparent to Will Anderson as a defensive leader was prefaced by referencing the lack of a big-play finisher during the 2022 season.

“One of Steele’s priorities will be creating more negative plays on defense after the Tide finished next-to-last in the SEC last season in forced turnovers (14),” ESPN wrote. “Alabama will also be looking for a finisher on defense with Will Anderson Jr. heading to the NFL. Enter Dallas Turner as the top candidate to fill that role.”

Turner ranked fifth in the Alabama linebacker room during the 2022 season in tackles, and ranked second on the team in sacks (four) behind Anderson, who had an astounding 10 sacks in 13 games played.

Tommy Rees’ Alabama Objective For Offense Revealed

In addition to Alabama installing new defensive schemes, former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will be overhauling an offense that many saw as stunted under former Crimson Tide and current Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. ESPN’s Low and Lyles broke down what Rees’ primary objective will be upon taking the reins of the Alabama playbook.

“Whether Ty Simpson or Jalen Milroe wins the job, Rees would like to take some pressure off his quarterback by running the ball more consistently.” Regarding the quarterback competition, it’s expected that incoming freshmen Eli Holstein and Dylan Lonergan could take redshirts this coming season — though Milroe could take to the transfer portal according to Bleacher Report’s Brad Shepard, who suggested TCU as a potential landing spot.

As for the running back room, returnees Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams, and Jamarion Miller, and incoming freshman Justice Haynes will be tasked with replacing the offense created by NFL draft prospect Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs rushed for 926 yards and seven touchdowns and caught 444 yards and three touchdowns for Alabama in 2022.

Malik Benson Deemed Alabama Newcomer to Watch

Low and Lyles were high on a newcomer to the Alabama receiving corps — one that was recently criticized for underperforming and putting too much weight on the shoulders of Gibbs in the receiving game by ESPN’s Alex Scarborough. Junior college transfer Malik Benson was deemed their newcomer to watch.

According to Low and Lyles, Benson could be the downfield big-play option the Crimson Tide lacked in 2022. “Alabama was missing a deep vertical threat in its passing game last season, and junior college transfer Malik Benson has everything it takes to fill that void after showing great speed, sure hands and sound route-running in the practices leading up to the Tide’s bowl game last season,” they wrote.

Benson was one of 34 Hutchinson Community College (Kansas) recruits to make the jump from the JUCO level to the Division II, Division I-FCS, and Division I FBS levels following the 2022 season. He was the No. 1 JUCO receiver recruit and the No. 1 recruit coming out of the state of Kansas per 247Sports.