Ex-Tide Linebacker Making His Impact Felt with New Team

Former Crimson Tide linebacker Reuben Foster is quickly making himself at home in the USFL with his new team, the Pittsburgh Maulers.

A former first round NFL Draft pick in 2017, Foster joined the Maulers in January of 2023 and is already one of the team’s most important pieces on defense.

In the Maulers’ week one matchup with the New Orleans Breakers, Foster helped Pittsburgh secure its first touchdown of the season, forcing a fumble near the goal line that was recovered by Foster’s fellow defender, Kyahva Tezino.

The first TD of the @USFLMaulers season goes to the…..DEFENSE 👏🔨 pic.twitter.com/x7ZGHlkLW6 — USFL (@USFL) April 16, 2023

Despite the headstart from a strong defensive play, Pittsburgh’s offense was unable to find a rhythm and scored just once more throughout the night, culminating with a disappointing week one loss.

Although his team lost, Foster put on a defensive clinic, leading his team in tackles with 12, and looking like his old self while doing so.

At 29 years old, it’s unlikely that Foster will find himself back on an NFL roster, but if he hopes to do so, this is the route he will have to take. Last season, according to a December 2022 article from Mike Mitchell of USFL News Hub, the league put 21 players into the NFL, two of which found their ways onto active rosters.

A.J. McCarron and St. Louis Battlehawks Miss out on Chance to Clinch XFL Playoffs

Former Crimson Tide signal caller A.J. McCarron has put together an impressive season as the leader of the XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks. He’s led his team to a 6-3 record and is second in the league in passing yards and first in passing touchdowns.

In the Battlehawks’ week nine matchup with the Seattle Sea Dragons; however, McCarron and company struggled from the start and lost 30-12, missing out on a chance to secure a playoff berth early.

According to an April 16 story from Joe Lyons of the St. Louis Post Dispatch, the Battlehawks, with their loss to the Sea Dragons, have allowed Seattle to creep back into the mix for the final playoff spot in the north division. Just two teams have officially secured their spots in the 2023 XFL playoffs, the 6-3 Houston Roughnecks of the south division and the 8-1 D.C. Defenders of the north.

McCarron and the Battlehawks look to improve to 7-3 and possibly secure a playoff berth as they take on the 1-8 Orlando Guardians in the final regular season matchup of the year on Saturday, April 22.

Bo Scarbrough Struggles in Stallions’ Week One Win

Former Tide running back Bo Scarbrough has been a dominant force since entering the USFL in 2022. Though he finished just tenth in rushing yards last season, he averaged a league leading 14.0 yards per carry and was a key piece of the Stallions’ 9-1 championship run.

Heading into the 2023 season, Scarbrough was expected to do much of the same, but in Birmingham’s week one showdown with the New Jersey Generals, the former five-star recruit was hardly used and struggled when he was on the field.

Scarbrough saw just two carries in the Stallions’ 27-10 victory over the Generals, but was unable to make anything of either of them, finishing the night with a negative rushing total.

The Stallions take on the Memphis Showboats this week at home in Protective Stadium as Scarbrough will look to get his season back on track after a disappointing week one outing.