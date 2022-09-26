Stat Shows How Dominant Alabama Football Defense Has Been in 2022

The Alabama defense had one sub-par outing by their gaudy standards, set by Nick Saban through years of mostly dominant point-prevention, throughout the 2022 season four weeks in. Against Texas Week 2, both starter Quinn Ewers — who sprained his clavicle during the September 10 Longhorns-Crimson Tide collision due to linebacker Dallas Turner landing on him after a hit in the backfield as Ewers was throwing the ball away — and backup Hudson Card lit up the secondary for nearly 300 passing yards, but neither was able to find a target in the end zone.

In fact, against the Crimson Tide defense in 2022, no one has. As Action Network’s Brett McMurphy pointed out, Alabama is the only team who has yet to give up a passing touchdown this fall.

Of the 131 FBS teams: Colorado State only team w/out a rushing TD USF only team w/out a passing TD Iowa & Minnesota only teams haven’t allowed a rushing TD Alabama only team hasn’t allowed a passing TD — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 25, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.jsPete Golding’s group has given up two touchdowns total for the entire season, with one coming from Texas’ star running back Bijan Robinson, and the other coming against Louisiana-Monroe running back Malik Jackson Week 3.

Nick Saban Provides Injury Update on Senior Defensive Lineman

Senior defensive lineman Byron Young, the No. 8 defensive tackle in the 2019 recruiting cycle, was injured on September 24 in Alabama’s SEC opener against Vanderbilt. While the Crimson Tide dominated the Commodores 55-3, it didn’t come without a hitch.

Young hurt his ankle in the third quarter long after the game was decided. He was helped to the medical tent but later had to be carted back to the locker room. The 6-foot-3, 300-plus pound Young returned to the sideline in the 4th quarter with a walking boot on his right foot.

Nick Saban didn’t have too much information on the injury, but he did confirm Young had a sprained ankle. “He’s got a sprained ankle,” Saban told reporters at the postgame presser September 24. “That’s the only update I’ve got.”

Nick Saban is Not Worried About Having 0 Turnovers vs. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt got little traction on offense this past Saturday, recording 129 total yards compared to 628 for the Crimson Tide. It was a one-sided, spread-covering whooping that Nick Saban was content with — even though Alabama didn’t record a single turnover against the Commodores.

“I’ll take this kind of defense without turnovers,” Saban said during the September 24 post-game media scrum. On the season, the Crimson Tide defense has forced 2 turnovers on downs and just 1 interception.

Heisman hopeful Will Anderson, who has the best odds of any defensive player to win the award according to Sports Betting Dime, credited the Texas game for being a wakeup call for the group. “I think it just goes back to our preparation,” Anderson said during the Vanderbilt post-game presser, per BamaCentral’s Katie Windham. “The Texas game happened, and after that the team really had to wake up and be like, ‘What type of team do we want to be, especially starting SEC play?’ And I think the defense just took initiative to be a fast physical defense.

The Crimson Tide head to Arkansas, who dropped 10 spots in the post-Week 4 AP Poll after a 23-21 loss to Texas A&M, for a showdown with the Razorbacks October 1 at 2:30 PM CST.