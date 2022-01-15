Serbian President Alexander Vucic Goes Out To Defend Novak Djokovic

World number one Novak Djokovic’s problem seems to have no end. This time, the president of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, took action on the matter and accused the Australian authorities of “mistreating and humiliating” the tennis player, whose visa to enter the country was revoked for the second time in a row.

With Vucic getting involved, things now seem to be getting into political and diplomatic levels as the Serbian president took matters to his social media account.

Through a video posted on his official Instagram network, the president stated: “Why do you mistreat him and why do you humiliate him, not only him but also his family and an entire free and proud nation?”

As is known, in Australia it is required that to enter the country you must have the complete schedule of the coronavirus vaccine, except in the case of Sputnik V, since for now it is not approved by the WHO. In the case of Djokovic, an anti-vaccine crusader, he did not inoculate himself against Covid, but argued that he had been infected less than a month ago to justify his admission.

Given this, Vucic questioned whether the measures being taken against the tennis player are really to “flatter public opinion” and win points before the elections that are expected in the country this year. In addition, he denounced that attacks and pressure on the athletes have had a great echo for “unknown” reasons.

What was confirmed was that Djokovic’s visa was canceled today after a federal court in Melbourne annulled the first revocation four days ago, following an appeal by the tennis player’s lawyers. Likewise, Nole traveled to the country with a medical exemption that supposedly allowed him to compete in the competition.

Vucic Began Attacking Scott Morrison

“Is all this necessary to win the elections and please your public?” Vucic said in his video, taking a jab at Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“A president of a small country has appeared who has the courage to say that to one great prime minister of a large country — I can because I’m telling the truth and you know I’m telling the truth.”

Vucic assured that Serbia will fight for Djokovic and that “the abuse” experienced by the tennis player will not change his country’s respect for the people of Australia or for “the greatest tennis player of all time, who will always be in our hearts.” Finally, he once again showed his full support: “Novak, we are with you.”

Final Decision On Deportation

The final decision of the Australian Federal Court on whether Djokovic (number one in the ATP) will be deported, will be known on Sunday, one day before the start of the Australian Open, a Grand Slam in which he intends to participate and was poised to win if for a record tenth occasion.

The Serbian Tennis Federation (TSS) has shown his support for the tennis star and insisted that he had valid documentation to enter Australia. This according to a Melbourne court. They also denounced the “unprecedented” treatment of the Serbian tennis player by the Australian authorities.

Djokovic, whose visa was canceled for the first time by Australia on the 6th, was isolated until January 10 in a hotel for asylum seekers, which his family described as “terrible” and “inhumane”.

The Serbian federation assured that “political pressures” resulted in the new cancellation of Djokovic’s visa and in his arrest, and force a champion to appear in court.

“We don’t know the epilogue yet, but we trust that someone who has achieved all the triumphs on the field, the only place where manipulations do not help but the rules of the game, and who has deserved the title of the best of all time with the racket, can only conclude with the triumph also in this participation in Australia”, indicates the note.

Dr. Zoran Gojkovic, who is a member of the Serbian government’s COVID-management body, stated on Friday that Djokovic will not face any punishment in Serbia for leaving home quarantine when he tested positive for the coronavirus last December.

According to Gojkovic, the punishment could be possible only in case of a state of emergency, which is not in force in Serbia.

Djokovic, who tested positive on the 16th of last month, attended a ceremony for young tennis players the next day, and on the 18th he gave an interview to a French media outlet.

