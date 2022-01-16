Alphonso Davies To Miss Canada Qualifiers Due To COVID Complications

The last press conference this week was not only a dagger for Bayern Munich, but it was one that hurt even in Canada.

The Bavarians have suffered too much with casualties from both Covid and the African Cup of Nations, but his latest announcement was the starkest when Julian Nagelsmann shared that Alphonso Davies had been pulled from training to care for his myocarditis.

This condition raised the alarms in the team, but everything indicates that he will have to follow a certain treatment and studies to keep everything under control. Even his agent shared that the biggest concern for him was not what was going to happen to his body, but that he was going to have to figure out how not to get bored for at least four weeks without training or playing on grass.

Despite al that, Davies overcame the virus after turning up negative in early January, as reported by the team itself on the 5th. Once the disease was overcome, the full-back underwent medical tests in which a sign of myocarditis was detected.

“This myocarditis isn’t too dramatic based on the ultrasound, but more simply signs of an inflammation. Nevertheless, it needs to heal and that will no doubt take some time,” said coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Alphonso Davies podía estar hasta un mes fuera de las canchas, por la lesión en el corazón — Ezequiel Daray (@EzequielDaray) January 15, 2022

The best solution now is to be calm at home, answering messages and finding time in front of the television, so before putting all his concentration on that, the side shared a message on his social networks: “Thank you all for all the love and support they have shown me. I can’t wait to be back on court doing what I love the most.”, said Davies in his Twitter account.

Thanks to everyone for showing so much love and support. I can’t wait to be back on the pitch doing what I love #AD19⚡️ pic.twitter.com/nhiaYar7ki — Alphonso Davies (@AlphonsoDavies) January 15, 2022

Canada Will Have One Less Worry To Deal With

When we turn the case to a group topic about the Canadian National Team, John Herdman should not have any major worries. The national coach has already had options such as Sam Adekugbe, Richie Laryea, Tajon Buchanan and Liam Millar to take Alphons Davies’ place in the starting eleven, but Canadian media also believe that new calls could be given to Mathieu Choiniere and Theo Corbeanu. Junior Hoillett wouldn’t be ruled out either as he too is back from the injury that sidelined him for the first two windows.

This is not an ideal situation for them, but not a major one knowing that wins against Honduras, El Salvador and the United States would have them with one step away from reaching their first World Cup since 1986.

READ MORE: How to Watch Egypt vs Guinea-Bissau in US