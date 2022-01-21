Angry Fans Prevented From Vandalizing Kei Kamara Home After Penalty Miss

Football is a game of passions, but at times those things that attract people to the game ends up going overboard. Winning, and in this case losing, leads people to lose their minds on the importance of the game

Angry fans were stopped from destroying the house of Sierra Leone star striker Kei Kamara in Freetown. This occurred after he missed a crucial penalty as the Leone Stars crashed out of the AFCON 2021.

Sierra Leone lost 1-0 to Equatorial Guinea in their final group game on Thursday night thanks to Pablo Ganet’s goal.

This is the Beautiful Game, make sure you give it you all and have no regrets. It was an honor to fly 🇸🇱 here in Cameroon at one the best tournaments in the world…Mama Salone I love you and thank you for the celebrations. #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 #TeamSierraLeone pic.twitter.com/X6K8ZXfBlY — KEI KAMARA (@keikamara) January 21, 2022

Angry Fans Look To Create Mayhem After Penalty Miss

Following the team’s exit It was gathered that angry fans stormed the Freetown home of Kamara in their attempt to unleash mayhem, but security operatives were quick to respond.

Equatorial Guinea advanced alongside Group E winners Côte d’Ivoire, who defeated reigning champions Algeria 3-1.

“I can confirm that police are still deployed in Kei Kamara’s house to protect it from disgruntled youths who are not happy because he missed a penalty against Equatorial Guinea,” the Sierra Leone police deputy head of media confirmed with BBC Sport Africa.

“The Sierra Leone police – as an institution that’s very proactive in its approach – got intelligence indicating that angry youths wanted to attack his house and we decided to go to the house even before the match ended.”

“We know what happened to Umaru Bangura a few years back, so we decided to be proactive.”

This was a reference to the team’s former captain, whose house was pelted with stones after he also missed a penalty in critical circumstances, this time in stoppage time during a 2022 World Cup qualifier against Liberia, according to Modern Ghana.

The police added that “no harm was done” to Kamara’s house and the “youths in the area are cooperating with us.”

As of the publication of this article, the former Norwich City and Middlesbrough striker did not comment on the police deployment because of this incident.

FINAL A LO #AFCON2021 😅 El referí y el VAR marcaron un penal cuando todos daban el partido por terminado para luego revertir la decisión y determinar que la falta era afuera del área.#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #SLEGNQ pic.twitter.com/uehY39tjXb — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) January 20, 2022

A combination of all these results also means the Comoros Islands are through as one of the best third-placed finishers after their surprise 3-2 win over Ghana on Tuesday. Equatorial Guinea finished the first round with a second successive win and six points, one behind group winners Ivory Coast. Sierra Leone were third on two points with defending champions Algeria bottom of the standings.

“To come second in this strong group is a real achievement for us,” said Equatorial Guinea captain Carlos Akapo.

Gannet struck at the end of a clever corner routine as the Sierra Leone defense backed off and allowed him to thrash the ball home from the edge of the penalty area.

READ MORE: Mohamed Salah Helps Egypt Stay Alive In AFCON