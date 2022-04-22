Cardinals Named Fit for Available Former Pro Bowl CB

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim spoke to the media on April 21 and said there are three main positions of need heading into the 2022 NFL draft.

According to Cardinals reporter Dani Sureck, Keim brought up edge rusher, wide receiver and cornerback as the team’s needs.

When asked about top draft needs for this team Keim mentioned edge rusher, wide receiver and cornerback — Dani Sureck (@DaniSureck) April 21, 2022

The Cardinals lost key pieces in receiver Christian Kirk and edge rusher Chandler Jones in free agency and starting cornerback Robert Alford is still a free agent. While the Cardinals signed former first-round cornerback Jeff Gladney, there are still question marks concerning his play after missing the last season due to legal issues.

However, if the Cardinals don’t take a cornerback in the draft, there’s still a free agent available that could be worth taking a gamble on.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

Writer Links Cards to Veteran CB

Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton put together an article on “Underrated NFL Free Agents Still on the Market Who Can Be Starters in 2022.”

Of the six players mentioned, the Cardinals were named a fit for free agent cornerback A.J. Bouye.

Here’s what Wharton wrote:

Outside of a 2017 Pro Bowl season where he had six interceptions, Bouye isn’t much of a turnover generator. He’s a solid performer, though, and he impressed in a bounce-back season in Carolina last year. No one noticed as the Panthers were so bad, but his movement skills are still sharp.

Bouye was an undrafted rookie from UCF in 2013 and signed with the Houston Texans. He broke out in 2016, recording 63 tackles and 16 pass deflections. That would lead to the Jaguars signing Bouye to a five-year contract worth $67 million in 2017.

After Bouye’s Pro Bowl season in 2017, he has missed 21 games since 2018. Bouye signed a two-year deal with the Panthers in 2021 and suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 14. The Panthers would then release the 31-year-old on March 14.

It’s not likely that Bouye will be a lead corner for any team in 2022, but according to Wharton, “He makes sense for contenders running a high volume of zone alignments that simply need a CB2 who can competently hold down one side of the field.”

Bouye graded to an average Pro Football Focus grade of 66.8 with the Panthers in 2021. There’s still gas left in the tank with Bouye, but any team would likely sign the veteran cornerback to a one-year, prove-it deal.

He’s turning 31 and for the Cardinals, he would be a substitute for Alford.

Why Adding Bouye Would Work for Cardinals

Durability is a reason why Bouye has switched teams in each of the past three years, but the Cardinals could use veteran depth at an affordable price.

The team’s top cornerbacks in Byron Murphy, Marco Wilson and Jeff Gladney are all 25-years-old or younger. Arizona could look to re-sign a solid 2021 contributor in 33-year-old Alford or a veteran cornerback, like Bouye.

It seems like Bouye and other cornerbacks such as Joe Haden and Kyle Fuller have taken their time during the free agency period. The Cardinals could get a one-year bargain deal with any of those cornerbacks, as the team currently has $4 million left in cap space, according to OverTheCap.

By adding a veteran cornerback, the Cardinals could look to sure up the receiver and edge rusher positions.

At the same time, it’s also not out of the question to double dip and draft a cornerback as well.