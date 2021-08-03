Hopkins: “Green Still Has a Lot in the Tank”

Usually, a 33-year-old wide receiver shouldn’t sound appealing to Arizona Cardinals fans.

Star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins thinks otherwise when it comes to A.J. Green.

Hopkins spoke to the media for the first time in the new league year on Monday.

“To be honest, I probably haven’t played with anyone of his caliber,” Hopkins said. “I know you guys are probably going to take that and run with it. Larry (Fitzgerald) is obviously a Hall of Famer, I got to play with him later in his career. I got to play with Andre Johnson, later in his career.”

“The reason I say that, A.J. still has a lot in the tank. The other two Hall of Famers I played with I’d say were at the end of their career. They taught me a lot, but I feel like A.J. is still in his prime.”

Green last week mentioned how selfless and easy it is to play with the veteran.

“There are no egos in this room with us,” Green said last week.

“I’ve been the guy. DeAndre Hopkins is the guy. We’re just trying to win a championship.”

How Green Got to Arizona

No one is going to sugarcoat it. Green had a tough time in 2020, with the worst catch rate in football at 45.2%. It could be a combination of missing all of 2019 due to injury, bouncing from rookie quarterback play to backup QB play or just plain age. It never seemed Green was comfortable in Zac Taylor’s offense. But, the former Cincinnati Bengals seven-time Pro-Bowler Green wanted to try something new.

Signing a one-year deal worth $8.5 million with the Cards, this will be a great test for not only himself, but his will to finally win.

So far, so good.

Kyler Murray buys time and finds AJ Green pic.twitter.com/tRjfeJVXJW — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) July 30, 2021

I know it’s just 7 on 7, but AJ Green looks incredible out there at @AZCardinals practice. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) July 31, 2021

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury had glowing things to say about Green back in June.

“He’s been really impressive when you see him on the field with that type of size and that type of movement skills,” Kingsbury said. “Very conscientious player. He’s picking it up quickly. Consummate professional. Couldn’t say enough good things about him. Really excited that he’s here. He brings a lot to that receiving room.”

Green Mentoring the Youth

Green understands his role in this offense. If Green didn’t recognize it, he wouldn’t be in Arizona. Hopkins along with Christian Kirk and youngster Rondale Moore will be competing for touches. The hype is real with Moore, but there will be growing pains. And who better to teach the game than Green?

AJ Green mentoring Rondale Moore after a dropped catch pic.twitter.com/Xi76ov8UJ1 — Gage (@ruskii997) July 31, 2021

How can we forget Kyler Murray? It’s crazy to think he’s entering year 3 already, especially considering he’s younger than Joe Burrow, Green’s former QB teammate.

The two players back in May got some reps, which showed great signs of a connection brewing.

“I expect A.J. to have a big year,” Murray told Cardinals.com. “I know a lot of people are sleeping on him. I know a lot of things have been said about him maybe not being able to do it anymore. I’m glad he’s on the team.”

It’s still very early like with anything when it comes to training camp. Could Arizona strike lightning in a bottle with Green? Absolutely. But the smart angle would be to temper expectations. Availability will be the biggest test for Green and if Green can handle that aspect, the Cardinals offense should be exceptional.