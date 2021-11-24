NFL Expert Surprisingly Calls Cardinals Veteran ‘HOF Lock’

The Arizona Cardinals can feel happy about themselves with the best record in the NFL at 9-2 heading into the Week 12 bye week.

After beating the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, coach Kliff Kingsbury was glad the bye week is upon the Cards now.

“I feel tired,” said Kingsbury. “I’m ready for Thanksgiving. Sleep on the couch a little bit. It’s coming at a good time for all of us. We got to get rejuvenated, recharged, healthy and to end it on this note and to have the good vibes moving into next week is great for everybody’s spirit and psyche.”

With the best record in the league and plenty of much-needed rest underway, there’s plenty of time to garner an interesting debate.

Analysts Debate All-Pro Veteran





On I’m Just Saying with Brian Mazique, a panel of analysts was asked one question: Is Cardinals veteran WR A.J. Green a Hall of Famer?

Heavy on Jets writer Paul Esden Jr. had a strong stance that Green should easily make the Hall of Fame.

“When you look at the stats, six of his first seven seasons were 1,000-yard seasons and the only one that wasn’t, he had 964 because of injuries,” said Esden Jr. “I mean, that was a Randy Moss-ish start to his career.”

Drafted fourth overall in 2011, there’s no denying that Green’s prime was incredible in Cincinnati. He was the No 1. target for quarterback Andy Dalton and made seven Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams in his first seven seasons.

Unlike most receivers, Green is also a team-first player. When he signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals, the Bengals gave him a tribute video to show not only his abilities but the class that he brought to the table.

Classy video put together by the #Bengals as they say goodbye to AJ Green. This is how you do it. pic.twitter.com/Y1pkKXi0Fw — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 17, 2021

But Mazique went the opposite route on the spectrum, making the argument that Green doesn’t belong in the Hall of Fame.

“According to Pro Football Reference, they have a thing called the Hall of Fame monitor,” said Mazique. “They take into consideration first-team All-Pro, Pro Bowls, number of years as a primary starter. They say the average Hall of Famer has a 105 score. Of course, there are some guys after that for whatever reason. Green is 82nd on this list and nobody behind him or within 20 receivers of him is a Hall of Famer. I really don’t know.”

Injuries derailed Green he only played nine games in 2018 and none in 2019 with an ankle injury. While Green played 16 games in 2020, his 523 receiving yards with a 45.2% catch rate were career-lows.

Esden Jr. took a step further with his Pro-Hall of Fame argument for the 33-year-old.

“Despite all of those trials and tribulations, Green has continued to put out a consistent effort when he’s on the football field,” said Esden Jr. “He’s an All-Pro, the stats, the accolades, the respect he needs more of. I think it is locked in. And I know the numbers don’t compare out, but look at guys like Gale Sayers. He played six years. He found a way in the Hall of Fame. What about “TD” (Terrell Davis)? He found a way in the Hall of Fame in eight years.”

The good news for both sides is that no matter what, Green’s career isn’t over and his play has been rejuvenated in the desert.

Cardinals Tenure So Far

If you ask a casual fan what he or she thinks of Green’s tenure as a Cardinal thus far, they’ll think of Green Bay Packers CB Rasul Douglas’ game-winning interception due to miscommunication between Green and Murray on a Thursday Night primetime game.

AJ Green never looked for the ball, but it was still an insane interception by Rasul Douglas to clinch the game for the Packers.pic.twitter.com/6FhJmoHc6X — The Big Lead (@TheBigLead) October 29, 2021

Even worse luck, Green tested positive for COVID and missed the next game against the 49ers. But despite the two situations, Green has helped the Cardinals in ways that most people didn’t see coming.

Green already has more yards (538) in 10 games in 2021 than his 16 games in 2020 (523). He’s had rapport with not just Murray, but backup QB Colt McCoy as well.

On November 21, Green caught four receptions for 78 yards on the road. That’s including a 31-yard jump ball on a critical third-down play on a second-quarter drive that resulted in a touchdown.

Green has stepped in with star wideout DeAndre Hopkins out. Hopkins spoke glowingly about Green’s abilities before the season on August 2.

“To be honest, I probably haven’t played with anybody of his caliber,” Hopkins said. “I know you guys are probably going to take that and run with it. … Larry (Fitzgerald) is obviously a Hall of Famer, I got to play with him later in his career. Andre Johnson, got to play with him later in his career. … The reason I say that, A.J. still got a lot in the tank. The other two Hall of Famers I played with I’d say were at the end of their career. They taught me a lot, but I feel like A.J. is still in his prime.”

Green needs 32 yards to reach 10,000 yards for his career. The game has changed and 10,000 yards still likely isn’t enough to reach the Hall of Fame.

If Green wants the Hall of Fame, more playoff moments and showing quality football for the next couple of seasons in the league should give him a great case.