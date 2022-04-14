Cardinals Re-Sign Pro Bowl WR, Insider Shares Troubling Kyler Murray Update

On April 14, the Arizona Cardinals announced the re-signing of veteran wide receiver A.J. Green to a one-year deal.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Green’s deal is one-year with $3 million guaranteed and up to $6 million.

Green caught 54 catches for 848 yards after signing a one-year, $6 million deal in 2021. It was the second-straight season of playing 16 games after missing the 2019 season and seven games in 2018. Also, Green’s 15.7 yards per catch in 2021 was the highest since his rookie year.

The Cardinals saw Christian Kirk leave in free agency to the Jaguars and will now have Green join DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore at the top of the receiver depth chart. Antoine Wesley, Andy Isabella, Greg Dortch and Andre Baccellia make up the rest of the receiving group.

Now, the re-signing of Green provides a possible answer concerning the construction of the Cardinals.

Cardinals Plans at Wide Receiver

With the re-signing of Green, it appears that the Cardinals are providing insurance due to the fact it might not be attainable for the team to snag a receiver in the draft. The Cardinals own the 23rd overall pick in the draft and many teams could be looking for receiving help before them.

NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah was the most recent guest on the “Dave Pasch Podcast.” He thinks the Cardinals aren’t married to one particular position with their first-round pick.

“I don’t feel like there is a gun to their head at any individual position,” Jeremiah said.

Green will be 34-years-old for the 2022 season and the re-signing shouldn’t completely rule out the chance of drafting a wide receiver in the first round or later.

According to Jeremiah, a realistic fit for the Cardinals at 23 is Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks. In 32 games at Arkansas, Burks recorded 146 receptions for 2,399 yards and 18 touchdowns. Burks had a standout season in 2021, when he caught 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 TDs.

Jeremiah sees Burks as a version of what the 49ers are doing with Pro Bowl receiver Deebo Samuel.

“To me, the most intriguing one is Burks [Treylon Burks]. He gives them a 225-pound guy that can do a lot of the stuff that they do, in terms of getting the ball in his hands, let him run after the catch and it just gives them a little bit of a different look than what they’ve had. You’ve watched [Deebo Samuel] inside of the division. The ability to put him in the backfield, do different things, get the ball out of your hands quick and let guys make plays with the football. That’s what [Burks] does.”

Kyler Murray Update

According to Pelissero, the Cardinals have yet to offer Kyler Murray a new contract since his agent made a public proposal to the Cardinals. Murray’s agent has since informed the team weeks ago he was pulling his opening proposal off the table.

Pelissero also added that “other teams are monitoring closely; Arizona insists Murray won’t be traded.”

This comes at a time when the QB market is through the roof. Pelissero brought up the fact that four quarterbacks have signed contract extensions worth $40 million or more in the past month. With Murray’s salary at $5.5 million in 2022, Pelissero thinks “it’d be a surprise if he plays on that deal.”

With Kyler Murray’s tumultuous offseason of scrubbing social media posts and requesting an extension, it’s easy to find Pelissero’s update troubling.

Murray did reassure the world on March 24 about his great relationship with the Cardinals.

“I’m an Arizona Cardinal,” said Murray. “I’ve done nothing but give my all to the Cardinals and will continue to do that. I’m not really too worried about my future as a Cardinal.”

Pelissero does bring up Murray’s quote in March, but this is still “a situation to monitor”, especially heading into the draft in two weeks with no negotiations.

On the bright side, it is uncommon for quarterbacks to reach extensions before the draft. Arizona Republic’s Kent Somers brings up that the deals for Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Jared Goff and Carson Wentz were made in June or later in their respective extension years.

Interesting Cardinals are perceived to be dragging their feet in extending Murray. In recent history, similar QB deals typically haven’t been reached pre-draft.

Mahomes — signed in July.

Allen — August

Goff — September

After being the No. 1 overall pick in 2019, Murray has two years left on his contract.