Analyst Makes Comeback Player of the Year Prediction for Cardinals Veteran

Arizona Cardinals wide receivers keep getting all the love from NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.

Last week, Peter Schrager compared rookie WR Rondale Moore’s game to Wes Welker.

Today, Nate Burleson predicted Arizona’s new-addition wideout A.J. Green to be the 2021 comeback player of the year.

Don't call it a comeback. @nateburleson predicts @ajgreen_18 to be this year's Comeback Player of the Year on @gmfb pic.twitter.com/fB7Zowbwme — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 25, 2021

Burleson said: “I feel like “A.J. Green Zone” will ball out. What’s the Green Zone? 40 and in. I’m talking about when they start sniffing that red zone, they’re going to be looking at Green. As you have Christian Kirk in the slot and you have DeAndre Hopkins and the legs of Kyler Murray, defenses are going to forget about how good A.J. Green is. If you’ve been paying attention to the headlines, what he’s been doing at practice, how he’s been training leading up to this season, he’s in the best shape of his life. I’m saying A.J. Green puts up 1,000 yards this season.”

Green finally got to see the field in the preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs last Friday. Unfortunately, Kyler Murray couldn’t connect with Green and the first-team offense looked miserable.

Green wasn’t concerned at all.

“You know how preseason is,” said Green. “We just call stuff. We’re not calling anything off-scheme. We’re just calling basic stuff and they happen to be in a great defense. We’re not worried, this has been one of our best practices because of the way we compete.”

Green’s Strong Training Camp

It’s no question that Green impressed people at training camp. ESPN’s Louis Riddick finally got to see Green after his missed practices due to minor issues.

What I saw from AJ Green at #Cardinals practice today looked like the 2015 version. He was 🔥. AZ has the potential to have top 5 WR group with DHop, AJ, Rondale Moore, Christian Kirk. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) August 18, 2021

Peter Schrager from Good Morning Football was amazed by Green in July.

I know it’s just 7 on 7, but AJ Green looks incredible out there at @AZCardinals practice. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) July 31, 2021

DeAndre Hopkins on August 2 had nothing but compliments when it came to the veteran player.

“To be honest, I probably haven’t played with anybody of his caliber,” Hopkins said. “I know you guys are probably going to take that and run with it. … Larry (Fitzgerald) is obviously a Hall of Famer, I got to play with him later in his career. Andre Johnson, got to play with him later in his career. … The reason I say that, A.J. still got a lot in the tank. The other two Hall of Famers I played with I’d say were at the end of their career. They taught me a lot, but I feel like A.J. is still in his prime.”

Green has found it easy to get acclimated with the offense and thinks it’s similar to the ones he’s played within the past.

“Very excited. It’s what I thought it was going to be. Happy with the way it is. This is the offense that I’m used to. I can go out there, outside, doing the things I’m used to.”

Role on Offense

AJ Green is the number two target in Kingsbury’s offense according to ESPN’s Cardinals reporter Josh Weinfuss.

“AJ Green is the number 2 target without a doubt” – Josh says AJG has looked fantastic and has ever really been a #2 in his life People with the Cards believe DHop can go for 1500 yards and Green can still approach 1,000. They are very high on Green in Arizona — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) August 9, 2021

It’s a tough question if Green can stay healthy for the whole season. He’s had foot and hamstring injuries missed all of 2019 and is now 33-years-old.

But if healthy, Green is more than accommodating to his surroundings. And that’s why he chose Arizona.

“I’m always team-first,” Green said on July 29. “When I was the guy in Cincinnati for 10 years, I always wanted another guy. I had Tyler Boyd, we had Marv (Marvin) Jones, we had some great guys. My thing is, I don’t want to be forced the ball, and here, I don’t have to be forced the ball. You got Hop on one side, you got me on the other side, you got Kirk working the middle. It creates a lot of matchups, and that’s why I picked this place.”

The emergence of rookie Rondale Moore, who just switched his number from 85 to 4, can help with the balance of playing time as well.

Highest target rate among rookie WRs (Min. 30+ Routes) 🎯 Tutu Atwell – 28%

🎯 Rondale Moore – 25% pic.twitter.com/zIhw0zSDQI — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) August 22, 2021

“I expect A.J. to have a big year,” Murray told Cardinals.com. “I know a lot of people are sleeping on him. I know a lot of things have been said about him maybe not being able to do it anymore. I’m glad he’s on the team.”