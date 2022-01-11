NFC Team Eyeing Cardinals VP Adrian Wilson as Next GM: Report

The Arizona Cardinals are figuring out it is an open season when it comes to “Black Monday.”

Every year following the conclusion of the regular season, the term “Black Monday” comes into play, which is when head coaches or general managers are let go of their respective duties.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

The New York Giants announced on January 10 that general manager Dave Gettleman retired after an underwhelming four-year tenure, finishing 19-46.

According to Peter Schrager, the Giants requested permission to speak with Cardinals vice president of pro player personnel Adrian Wilson for their GM vacancy.

The Giants have requested permission to speak with former Arizona Cardinals safety and current Arizona Cardinals Vice President of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson for their vacant GM position, per sources. @gmfb @NFLonFOX — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 11, 2022

Wilson isn’t the only potential candidate. The Giants also requested interviews with Buffalo Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen, Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles and Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort and vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden.

But Wilson is coveted as he’s been involved in the Cardinals scouting department for six years before being promoted as Vice President of Pro Personnel in February of 2021. The Cardinals have rebuilt their team from a 3-13 roster in 2018 to a playoff roster in 2021.

The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears general manager positions are also vacant after the firings of Rick Spielman and Ryan Pace.

There is certainly ample reason to expect Wilson’s name to be connected in the two jobs as well.

This story will be updated…