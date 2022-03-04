Cardinals Could Dive Into Sweepstakes for $100 Million Star

The Arizona Cardinals should find any means necessary to compliment star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the pass-catching room in 2022.

If the Cardinals were to lose 2021 leading receiving target Christian Kirk and WR A.J. Green to free agency, Kyler Murray would just have second-year Rondale Moore, Andy Isabella (granted permission to seek trade on March 2) and Greg Dortch as his next three receivers after Hopkins.

Of course, the Cardinals could use address the position in the NFL draft. General manager Steve Keim has yet to draft a wide receiver in the first round of his nine-year tenure.

But now, there’s an appealing wide receiver that will reportedly be available for any team in the coming weeks.

Pro Bowl WR Likely to Be Released

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are “likely” to release WR Amari Cooper ahead of the start of the league year on March 20.

The Cowboys traded a first-round pick to obtain Cooper from Oakland in 2018. Two years later, Cooper signed a five-year contract extension with the Cowboys worth $100 million and is now due $20 million in fully guaranteed money on March 20. Yahoo Sports insider Charles Robinson tweeted that the Cowboys are making free-agent receiver Michael Gallup their priority.

There also was tension between Cooper and the Cowboys this season. In December, Cooper appeared on Dallas’ 105.3 The Fan and responded negatively to his decrease in targets. Cowboys writer Clarence Hill Jr also reported owner Jerry Jones was frustrated with Cooper’s contract and lack of production. After two straight seasons of more than 1,100 yards, Cooper had just 865 yards in 15 games.

The Cowboys have an out in Cooper’s deal this offseason. According to Schefter, Dallas would take a $6 million dead cap hit if they release Cooper. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on The Pat McAfee Show does think the Cowboys will try to trade Cooper before releasing the four-time Pro Bowler. But Robinson doesn’t think a trade will happen with his $20 million cap hit in 2022.

If Cooper were to be released, many teams would be clamoring for the 27-year-old’s services. Cooper had six receptions and a touchdown in their playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers and is a volatile threat on the outside.

It’s just a question of Cooper’s market current value if he were to be released.

The open market could be adding a star-wide receiver.

Cards Twitter Calling for Cooper

It seems like Arizona’s PHNX Cardinals is leading the charge to have Cooper in red and white.

The Cardinals would have to agree to a new deal with Cooper in order for it to work. Arizona is over the salary cap by $813.3K heading into the offseason according to Overthecap.com. Spotrac values Cooper at $17 million for three seasons, less than his current $20 million per year value.

It’s also important to keep in mind Hopkins is already bringing in a $25 million cap hit in 2022. But Cardinals reporter Josh Weinfuss tweeted “a restructure could be possible to free up some cap space.”

Hopkins was also willing to restructure his contract when Julio Jones was available in 2021. The Cardinals have more than $40 million of cap space worth of “simple” restructures according to Cardinals reporter Darren Urban. That doesn’t include possible cuts.

USA Today Cards Wire writer Chuck Harris thinks Cooper would be a huge upgrade over their 2021 outside answer in Green.

Cardinals reporter Johnny Venerable thinks possibly signing Cooper is eerily familiar to the Cards signing Watt last season after being released by the Texans.

The rest of Cardinals twitter is speaking Cooper to the red and white into existence.

Cooper would be a great cog for the Cardinals’ offense and create mismatches on the field for Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury. It’s just a matter of how much money would the Cards be willing to fork over.

Are the Cardinals the favorites for Cooper? Absolutely not, as more teams are in better cap situations. But knowing Keim’s free-agent history, it’s not crazy to think the Cardinals could flirt with adding Cooper to a question-mark-filled WR group in 2022.