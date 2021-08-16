Cardinals Make 5 Cuts, 2019 Second-Round WR Spot in Jeopardy

Before the roster cut deadline to 85 players on Tuesday, August 17 at 4.P.M., the Arizona Cardinals decided to release five players on Monday. Those players include defensive lineman Aleva Hifo, wide receiver Darius Kilgo, running back Ito Smith, linebacker Reggie Walker and wide receiver and wide receiver JoJo Ward.

The Cardinals signed linebacker Bryson Young after cutting Walker. The Atlanta Falcons cut Young on August 4 and he had remained a free agent ever since.

While none of the Cardinals’ cuts are shocking, there’s one player whose status is still up in the air.

Andy Isabella’s Trending Downward

2019 second-round wide receiver Andy Isabella was ruled out for Friday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs by Coach Kliff Kingsbury due to reserve/COVID-19 protocol. Isabella was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on August 11 and can’t return for 10 days, which is the day after the Chiefs game.

When he returns, the team will have to cut another player. The question is, could the Cardinals simply cut Isabella?

Isabella was a healthy scratch over the last quarter of the 2020 season. He’s only caught 30 balls in two seasons with the team.

He is now missing at least two of three games in the preseason, which Isabella can’t afford. Wide receivers Rondale Moore and Christian Kirk are without question above him on the depth chart and even undrafted WR/PR Greg Dortch shined against the Dallas Cowboys.

Just last week, Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus connected Isabella to the Los Angeles Chargers as a possibility.

Now, Johnny Venerable of SB Nation’s Revenge of the Birds thinks Isabella’s time as a Cardinals is fading away.

Andy Isabella has all but run out of time with the Arizona Cardinals. — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) August 16, 2021

While receivers are moving up on the depth chart, Isabella’s trending down. Isabella’s situation is worth monitoring.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss reports the Cardinals activated running back James Conner, tight end Darrell Daniels, defensive lineman Leki Fotu and safety Charles Washington from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Isabella still remains on the list.

The Cardinals activated RB James Conner, TE Darrell Daniels, DL Leki Fotu and S Charles Washington from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. A notable name remains on the list: WR Andy Isabella. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) August 16, 2021

Dortch’s In The Way of Ward and Isabella

As told at the beginning of the article, JoJo Ward was one of the players cut prior to the roster trimming deadline. A huge reason why Ward was cut seems to be Greg Dortch’s presence against the Cowboys.

Dortch made a beautiful gliding catch in mid-air which got the Cardinals into field-goal range.

The 2019 undrafted gadget player from Wake Forest has been on countless teams and practice squads. He signed with the New York Jets as a free agent in 2019 and was on the practice squad for the Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, and Atlanta Falcons.

The Cardinals signed 5’7, 173 pound Dortch on August 3 and was utilized in the punt return game against the Cowboys. He had three returns for 35 yards, with a 16-yard long return.

Dortch once returned two punts for touchdowns in one game with Wake Forest.

Not just one, but TWO punt return touchdowns for Greg Dortch in @WakeFB's win today! #MustSeeACC pic.twitter.com/p72Adjwm01 — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) September 8, 2018

There’s no guarantee Dortch makes the team, but the writing on the wall surely favors Dortch being used as the punt returner and as an extra WR. The punt returning aspect led to Ward’s departure and could lead to Isabella not making the team as well.

The Cardinals shouldn’t make the mistake of losing Dortch.

At least not now. Dortch will be tested again by the powerhouse Kansas City Chiefs on Friday.