Cardinals Could Cut Former Second-Round Pick, Says Analyst

Arizona Cardinals 2019 second-round pick wide receiver Andy Isabella has had a rough go of things in his professional tenure.

Ian Wharton of Bleacher Report picked Isabella as a candidate to be cut by the Cardinals this offseason. Isabella caught just one reception in 2021 after posting 30 receptions in his first two seasons.

With a bevy of receiving options, the Cardinals can afford to lose Isabella, even with DeAndre Hopkins’ six-game suspension.

“The trio of (Marquise)Brown, Rondale Moore and A.J. Green should allow Murray to move the ball down the field during Hopkins’ suspension. However, 2019 second-round pick Andy Isabella doesn’t appear to be in Arizona’s long-term plans after catching only one pass for 13 yards last season.”

It was reported in March by CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson that Isabella was given permission to seek a trade. There was also smoke concerning a trade involving Isabella from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo during the NFL draft, but nothing came into fruition.

Among the veterans who could be traded today: #AZCardinals WR Andy Isabella. The Cards have offered the former second-round pick to a few teams in recent weeks, sources say. Sometimes these things get done on Day 3 of the #NFLDraft. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 30, 2022

The fact that Isabella wasn’t traded for a 2022 draft pick could likely mean a release of the UMass product.

Isabella’s History

It can get tiring hearing this over and over, but Isabella was drafted two spots before DK Metcalf in the 2019 draft. Two years later, the Cardinals draft another wide receiver in the second round — Rondale Moore.

Despite playing in 15 games in 2019, Isabella caught nine receptions on 189 yards.

Luckily for the Cardinals, Kyler Murray and cornerback Byron Murphy and has softened the blow of drafting Isabella. Isabella posted 102 receptions and 1,698 receiving yards in his senior season with the Minutemen. He was also tied for the fifth-most touchdowns in the NCAA with 13. Standing at 5-foot-9 and 188 pounds, Isabella was supposed to be a starter at the slot receiving position.

General manager Steve Keim raved about Isabella’s abilities after selecting him.

“A guy that many across the country probably don’t know a lot about,” Keim said in 2019. “But when you look up the stat log and see what he’s done against top-tier competition, teams like Georgia, South Florida, a number of different teams that we saw him play against.”

Fast forward to 2021, Keim was staying true to Isabella’s skills.

“Sometimes it takes guys a little longer for the light to come on,” said Keim. “I’m not saying that’s solely the case for Andy, but certainly holding out hope that he continues to show progress and maybe get a great opportunity this weekend to have some success.”