One Intriguing Cardinals Battle to Watch vs. Saints

Looking at the Arizona Cardinals offense, the wide receiver room is one of their best strengths. It’s pretty formidable having five-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Christian Kirk and an up-and-comer rookie in Rondale Moore.

The top four spots are chalk. After that, it’s a little tricky but it can be solved in a multitude of ways. General manager Steve Keim could elect to keep seven wideouts, but the quality of their top four could stop that from happening.

It’s most likely that two of KeeSean Johnson, Andy Isabella, Greg Dortch and Antoine Wesley are making the 53-man roster deadline on August 31.

Wide receivers A.J. Richardson, who has made the Cardinals’ practice squad the past two seasons, and Andre Baccellia are on the outside looking in.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury says Kyler Murray will not play the last preseason game against the New Orleans Saints. Colt McCoy has done a fine job handling the offense.

Kingsbury said QB Kyler Murray will not play Saturday. “He’s ready to go.” — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) August 26, 2021

Which wide receivers make the roster? Here’s a look at all four and their chances.

KeeSean Johnson

Without context, someone telling you a receiver with just three catches in two preseason games doesn’t equate to success. But offenses are usually spread out in the preseason and the Cardinals offense had a rough time against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Johnson was tied with tight end Ross Travis for the longest play against the Chiefs with a 20-yard gain.

KeeSean Johnson with Arizona's longest play of the night, a 20-yard reception. That's also the Cardinals' first third-down conversion (1-for-6). — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) August 21, 2021

KeeSean’s past history and present have done enough to make the team, especially with Isabella being behind in reps. Although his targets were less, Johnson’s 2020 catch % of 65.2 was better than Kirk’s 60.8 %. Johnson only played in eight games in 2020 and would’ve been on pace for 30 receptions, one shy of departure Dan Arnold.

Murray and Johnson have connected in the past and that alone should settle his roster spot.

The legend himself, KeeSean Johnson pic.twitter.com/ztvCWwSC08 — PFF (@PFF) December 26, 2020

Greg Dortch

You could make the argument Dortch has been Arizona’s best wide receiver in the preseason. Not only has Dortch excelled on offense, but he also made a statement returning punts against the Dallas Cowboys. Dortch had three punt returns and averaged 11 yards per return.

While he may only be 5’7 and 175 pounds, Dortch has caught all five targets for 71 yards in the preseason and was the highest-graded offensive player against the Chief according to Pro Football Focus.

3 catches on 3 targets for Greg Dortch. He's now caught all 5 of his preseason targets for 71 yards pic.twitter.com/GIvdzNthwL — Mac (@azsportsfien) August 22, 2021

Highest-graded #AZCardinals players on offense (minimum 15 snaps) from last night's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs: 1️⃣ WR Greg Dortch – 84.8

2️⃣ C Max Garcia – 78.6

3️⃣ HB Jonathan Ward – 74.7#RedSea Grades are LIVE: https://t.co/RHkDzKqccT pic.twitter.com/w3mwZiY46l — PFF ARZ Cardinals (@PFF_Cardinals) August 21, 2021

Dortch has been on five teams prior to the Cardinals and only came into the league in 2019. It’s unfortunate for Dortch that Isabella came back from the Reserve/COVID list this week.

Every team in every season has one player that is cut that erupts a fanbase. Dortch could be that player, regardless of how well he plays. It’s hard to see Dortch clearing waivers so Arizona has to think about that aspect.

Andy Isabella

This will be a big week for Isabella. It’s not great for Isabella’s case that he’s not only way behind in reps due to landing on the Reserve/COVID list twice, but others have done their jobs in the preseason. Before returning, even Kingsbury didn’t shed light on the situation.

“We’re going to see how it all plays out, but it definitely doesn’t help the development,” said Kingsbury. “Didn’t have a preseason last year; we would have liked him to get to play in these games, but unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to.”

Fortunately for Isabella, some could say if Isabella’s wasn’t a second-round pick, he would’ve been cut by now. Running back Eno Benjamin has gotten the kick returning duties in the preseason, but Isabella should see some opportunity in that department as he’s fielded 135 returns in his career.

There shouldn’t be any lack of time for Isabella. He’s going to hit the ground running according to Kingsbury.

“He hasn’t had preseason action yet, and that’s important, to see how he responds in a game,” Kingsbury said. “I expect him to play a lot on Saturday.”

Maybe Isabella impresses? Even if he doesn’t, it’d be shocking if Isabella doesn’t make the team.

Antoine Wesley

Wesley was out for a couple of weeks with a minor issue and came back to practice and played his first preseason game against the Chiefs. It’s important noting the team didn’t waive Wesley while being sidelined, which other players have gotten that outcome.

Wesley has the size to his favor, which not a lot of receivers on the team have. It was incomplete, but Wesley had pretty good airtime on an almost-reception.

6'4 205 Antoine Wesley has some damn vert pic.twitter.com/hDCLFMCk44 — Cory P. (@FF_Guitarist) August 21, 2021

The catch is ruled incomplete. But it gives me a chance to say Antoine Wesley has made some plays when he has been practicing (he did miss time with a "minor issue" of an injury.) — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) August 21, 2021

With only one catch against the Chiefs on two targets, it’ll be hard to see Wesley making the team as there are so many players are above him, right or wrong. It’s possible you could see Welsey make the practice squad for the Cardinals.