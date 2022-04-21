Cardinals Urged to Trade for Disgruntled Pro Bowl Receiver

The Arizona Cardinals could be getting a lucky break soon, but it has nothing to do with their roster.

It was reported on April 20 by ESPN’s Jeff Darlington that San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has requested a trade. That means one less weapon for the Cardinals to possibly worry about for two games a year, as the 49ers play in the same division.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports that usage at running back is the root of the problem for Samuel and not an extension that he’s now eligible for.

Money is not at the root of the issues for Deebo Samuel, otherwise that could be fixed with a big offer. But there are also issues with how he’s used. https://t.co/ZX7dKR2yik — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2022

According to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, the 49ers have “zero intention” to trade Samuel. The 49ers hold leverage, but the team could be inclined to trade the 2021 Pro Bowl receiver for an astronomical return. It’s worth noting that the 49ers don’t have a first-round pick in the 2022 draft.

If the 49ers were to trade Samuel, the Cardinals should be ruled out, as it’s likely he won’t be heading to an NFC West team.

However, there could be a way for the Cardinals to acquire another unhappy star-wide receiver.

AFC Pro Bowl WR Trade Rumors

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on April 18, 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, Titans wideout A.J. Brown and Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin are expected to be absent from the start of offseason work as all are eligible for contract extensions. Two days later, Samuel requested a trade from the team.

Former Arizona Cardinals writer and Compare.bet writer Kyle Odegard believes the Cardinals should go all-in on trading for Brown. The Cardinals lost Christian Kirk in free agency and have only brought back A.J. Green on a one-year deal.

If A.J. Brown somehow becomes available, Cardinals should be aggressive with a trade offer. Their offense needs one more playmaker on the outside. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) April 18, 2022

Brown opened speculation and the trade floodgates on March 26 when he tweeted: “It’s out of my hands. God I trust you!”

It’s out of my hands. God I trust you! — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) March 26, 2022

Similar to Kyler Murray, Brown scrubbed references to his current team from social media.

A.J. Brown removed “TENNESSEE” from his bio 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/Kz22mEsrzn — PFF (@PFF) April 19, 2022

It’s worth noting that Titans general manager Jon Robinson told reporters on April 21 that it’s unlikely the team will trade Brown before the 2022 NFL draft.

“I don’t foresee that happening,” Robinson said.

He also added that discussions with Brown over a new contract remain ongoing.

“We’ve had some discussions with A.J. reps, and I talked to him when he was here a few weeks ago,” Robinson continued. “Not going to talk about contract negotiations publicly.”

Does Trading for Brown Make Sense?

Despite making the Pro Bowl in 2020, Brown has missed six games in the last two seasons. Brown shouldn’t be surpassing Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams’ recent deals, who both now make over $28 million per season. Still, Brown has two seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards and has caught 26 touchdowns in his career.

The Dolphins and Raiders traded one first-round pick and Day 2 draft picks to land their star receivers. The Cardinals would have to do the same with Brown, as the team holds the 23rd overall pick in the 2022 draft.

Getting Murray a Pro Bowl receiver on the opposite side of Hopkins would be a quarterback’s dream. Odegard believes that trading draft capital for a star like Brown would make sense as he has a cap hit of $4 million in 2022.

This is the point in team-building (Year 4 of Kyler) where it makes sense to trade draft capital for established stars. Brown would have a cap hit of $4M this season. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) April 18, 2022

According to Over The Cap, the Cardinals will expect to have $176 million in cap space for the 2024 season, which is when Brown’s cap hit a new contract would kick in.

It appears, at the end of the day, the Titans won’t deal Brown after the recent comments made by Robinson.

Still, things can change rapidly, especially with the 2022 NFL draft beginning in seven days.