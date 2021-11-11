Cardinals Activate Key Offensive Piece to Depleted Group

After a long list of players on the November 10 injury report, the Arizona Cardinals are getting back an important offensive player.

On November 11, the Cardinals activated A.J. Green from the Reserve/COVID list prior to Thursday’s practice. The three-time Pro Bowler missed Week 9’s matchup with the San Francisco 49ers after testing positive for COVID.

We have activated WR A.J. Green from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and placed LS Aaron Brewer and TE David Wells on injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/2uL8lvzVfB — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 11, 2021

In his first year as a member of the Cardinals, Green has 29 catches for 456 yards and three touchdowns in eight games. His yards per reception average (15.7) is the most since his rookie year.

Adding Green gives Colt McCoy or Kyler Murray one more option in an offense that didn’t have DeAndre Hopkins last week due to an ankle injury. Hopkins remains day-to-day. Rondale Moore also appeared on the lengthy injury with a concussion and neck injury.

It’s still a question as to who will be under center. Murray was optimistic on November 10 about his injury status.

“I think it’s day by day,” Murray told the media on Wednesday. “I think we’ve got a great plan. I feel way better than I did when I talked to you last time, so, I think that’s a plus and I’m excited.”

The team also placed long snapper Aaron Brewer and tight end David Wells to the injured reserve, clearing two spots. Brewer broke his arm against the 49ers and Wells has a hand injury.

But at the moment, it’s looking like a guarantee that at least Christian Kirk and Green will be able to play against the Carolina Panthers in Week 10.

Stay tuned for more… Latest Practice Updates We talking about practice? Yes Allen Iverson, we are. Longtime Cardinals reporter Darren Urban revealed that Murray, Hopkins, Chase Edmonds, Moore, James Wiggins, Justin Pugh and Max Garcia were not visible during their open part of practice. Absent during #AZCardinals open part of practice:

⁃QB Kyler Murray

⁃WR DeAndre Hopkins

⁃RB Chase Edmonds

⁃WR Rondale Moore

⁃S James Wiggins

⁃G Justin Pugh

⁃OL Max Garcia

⁃S Budda Baker, DL Jordan Phillips, RB Jonathan Ward doing some work on side. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 11, 2021 Of course, Edmonds suffered a high-ankle sprain in the first place last Sunday and is expected to miss a couple of games. The Cardinals will be sure to take it easy on the players as opposed to previous seasons. There’s an extra game to the season now and Kliff Kingsbury will take it easy on the injured players.

“We’ll continue to be smarter as we monitor who’s up, who’s not and really try to get to the bye week with that in mind,” said Kingsbury on November 10. “After the bye week and once we’re refreshed, reenergized, we’ll take it from there. But as we have a bunch of injuries mounting and head towards that point, we’re going to be smart.”