Cardinals Exec Adrian Wilson Set to Be Poached for AFC GM Job: Report

The Arizona Cardinals might have to say goodbye to Vice President of Pro Player Personnel Adrian Wilson as the 42-year-old is on the cusp of taking a promotion.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

On January 27, Cardinals reporter Mike Jurecki reports that the Jaguars are close to hiring both Adrian Wilson as general manager and Byron Leftwich as head coach.

There is a potential holdup before the possible hirings. Leftwich wants GM Trent Baalke replaced by Wilson according to Chris Porter of First Coast News in Jacksonville. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk was also notified by the holdup per his sources.

The Jaguars are also being pressured to make the transition since the New Orleans Saints have requested an interview with Leftwich for their head coach vacancy. Leftwich has experience in the NFC South and Sean Payton decided to step away on January 25 after a 16-year run.

As for Wilson, he interviewed with the New York Giants for their general manager position on January 12. The Giants hired Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen on January 21.

Now, Wilson could go from having 2019 first overall pick quarterback Kyler Murray to 2021 first overall pick quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Wilson’s History

The Cardinals executive isn’t just known because of his front office work. Wilson is also a member of the Arizona Cardinals Ring of Honor due to his playing career.

The former NFL safety was drafted by the Cardinals in the third round of the 2001 NFL draft and spent 12 seasons in Arizona. He accumulated five Pro Bowls, played with the 2008 NFC Championship team and was a three-time All-Pro.

Wilson played with the Patriots and Bears in his last two years before retiring as a Cardinal in 2015. He’s been with the Cardinals front office ever since.

In 2015, he worked as a Cards’ regional scout before becoming the director of Pro Personnel in 2019. Fast forward to 2021, Wilson was promoted to Vice President of Pro Scouting.

Wilson has been with the Arizona Cardinals front office since 2015. In 2015 he was working as a regional scout, before becoming the director of Pro Personnel in 2019, then this year he was promoted to Vice President of Pro Scouting.

The traction of Wilson becoming a future GM started to marinate when Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated included him in a future list of general managers on December 31.

“You remember Wilson as the enforcer in the secondary for some excellent Cardinals teams more than a decade ago,” said Breer. “But since then? He’s become Arizona GM Steve Keim’s right-hand man, so he brings scouting expertise, and the sort of player credibility John Lynch has, to the table. The Cards’ personnel department—which has other strong names for the future like Quentin Harris and Dru Grigson—has done a very nice job in rebuilding what was a really shaky roster a few years back.”