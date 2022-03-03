Cardinals Named Potential Destination for Ex-Pro Bowl WR

While Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim received contract extensions through 2027 on March 2, that shouldn’t mean the team won’t put the foot on the gas for the 2022 season.

The team made the playoffs in 2021 for the first time since 2015 and were a Week 18 win away and Rams loss from winning the NFC West.

Fast forward to the 2022 offseason, Arizona’s offense has most of their offense set to hit free agency – James Conner, Chase Edmonds, Zach Ertz, A.J. Green, Christian Kirk and Maxx Williams.

The Cardinals should do whatever it takes to patch up and revamp the offense led by Kyler Murray, especially in the wide receiver room.

Writer Links FA to Cardinals

The 2022 NFL offseason will officially begin on March 16. But veterans with expiring contracts can talk to other teams on March 14. The Cardinals have a hole at outside receiver if the team doesn’t retain Green.

USA Today’s Cards Wire writer Alex Sutton thinks Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson could fit with the Cardinals.

In Arizona, Robinson’s production would have the highest potential of any in his NFL career from a supporting cast standpoint. He would go from a quarterback carousel to Pro-Bowl stability in Kyler Murray, whom the Cardinals would be wise to surround with talent amidst their drama. Robinson would face a ton of single coverage due to the threat of DeAndre Hopkins. He would likely bolster his receptions and play-making opportunities in Kliff Kingsbury’s quick passing game. Robinson’s ceiling is much higher than that of 33-year-old A.J. Green, who struggled at times last season.

2021 was a weird season for Robinson as he missed three games because of a hamstring injury and two due to being placed on the Reserve/COVID list. Bears quarterbacks posted a cumulative 75.7 rating, which led to Robinson catching just 38 passes for 410 yards and a touchdown.

There was also the constant chatter concerning Robinson’s future as he was franchise tagged before the season which led to a rift with then-head-coach Matt Nagy. Robinson spoke on Keyshawn, Jwill and Max that he didn’t speak with Nagy for five months during the 2021 offseason.

Robinson’s 2021 season could play a part in just how questionable the veteran’s worth is. Prior to 2021, Robinson caught over 95 receptions and posted over 1,100 yards in the previous two seasons with the Bears. The 28-year-old’s market value is $16.3 million per season according to Spotrac, which has plenty to do with his past production.

Since being drafted by the Jaguars in 2014, Robinson has dealt with underwhelming talent at the quarterback position.

In case you ever feel sorry for yourself, here's a list of Allen Robinson's No. 1 QBs since his sophomore breakout at Penn State. – 2012: Matt McGloin

– 2013: Christian Hackenburg

– 2014-16: Blake Bortles

– 2017: Torn ACL

– 2018-19: Mitchell Trubisky

– 2020: Nick Foles (so far) — Matthew Freedman (@MattFtheOracle) November 2, 2020

Imagine if the 2015 Pro Bowl receiver took his talents to the Red Sea?