Jaguars Steal Cardinals Defensive Coach, Raises Chandler Jones Speculation

The Arizona Cardinals have now lost their second coach from their 2021 staff.

First, offensive quality control coach Jim Dray was hired by the Chicago Bears as their tight ends coach. Now, defensive line coach Brenston Buckner is heading to the Jacksonville Jaguars to be their defensive line coach according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.

Jacksonville Jaguars hiring veteran defensive line coach Brentson Buckner, formerly with the Cardinals, Raiders, Buccaneers and Steelers, according to a league source @PFN365 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 9, 2022

The Jaguars were close to hiring Cardinals Vice President of Pro Player Personnel Adrian Wilson as general manager on January 27, but that hasn’t come to fruition. Wilson was supposed to be a package deal with Byron Leftwich, but the Jaguars hired Doug Pederson as their head coach and have kept GM Trent Baalke.

The Dolphins interviewed Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and at one point was considered a favorite, but the team hired San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel to be the head coach.

As of February 9, the Cardinals now need to fill two spots on the coaching staff.

Buckner’s History

It’s important to note that Buckner has a connection with Jacksonville. New Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell coached with Buckner under head coach Bruce Arians in Arizona. Caldwell was also teammates with Buckner in 2003 with the Carolina Panthers.

Buckner was a former defensive tackle who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1994 and accumulated 31 sacks in his career. After retiring from football, Buckner coached high school before coaching for the Steelers, Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s mostly known for his days with the Cardinals which he coached from 2013 to 2017 and 2020 to 2021.

The 50-year-old coach was targeted by Clemson in January according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter which he declined. He was also targeted now by Auburn with new head coach Bryan Harsin.

Buckner is now a Jaguar and will have the opportunity to turn around a team that is 15-50 over the last four seasons.

The Cardinals saw huge production in 2020 from the Cardinals pass rush. The team had an NFL-high 18 players who recorded at least one sack and finished the season with 48 sacks, which was fourth-most in the league. This was all without Pro Bowl edge rusher Chandler Jones for 11 games.

The Jaguars hope to improve their defense which was ranked 28th in points allowed in 2021.

Hire Raises Question

The Jaguars will have around $60 million in cap space, which means they could be in the market for Cardinals free agent Chandler Jones.

John Shipley of Sports Illustrated says the veteran edge-rusher is a name to watch in Jacksonville after the Buckner hire. Buckner coached Jones for four seasons and could have a say in who he wants on the defensive line.

Chandler Jones is a FA. One to watch. https://t.co/Lzld2UoAwn — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) February 9, 2022

The Cardinals’ all-time sack leader requested a trade before the 2021 training camp and was unhappy with his contract and future with the team. While neither side reached an agreement, Jones returned to training camp and played out the season and totaled 10.5 sacks in 15 games.

According to Spotrac, the 31-year-old is projected at $14.5 million per season for three seasons. It doesn’t seem the Pro Bowler will be worth the top-tier defensive player money that Jones wanted.

The Cardinals are projected by Spotrac to have just $5,395,098 worth of space under the salary cap. It’ll be tough sledding for general manager Steve Keim in the cap department while also understanding the team has other players to worry about in free agency. James Conner, Chase Edmonds, Christian Kirk, Zach Ertz and A.J. Green are also impending free agents.

Of course, the Cardinals can cut players, restructure contracts and pick and choose who they want to keep in free agency.

Nonetheless, this 2022 offseason can easily make or break Keim and coach Kliff Kingsbury’s tenures.