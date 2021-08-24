Cardinals Clear Room, One Starting Spot In Question

The 4 P.M. deadline for NFL teams to limit to 80 players on rosters is complete.

The Arizona Cardinals released OL Branden Bowen and DL David Parry, waived/injured LB Jamell Garcia-Williams, and placed DL Jack Crawford on injured reserve on August 24.

None of the moves are surprising as Bowen and Parry didn’t play against the Kansas City Chiefs last Friday and adding veteran defensive lineman Corey Peters gave less of a need for Crawford.

Once guard Justin Pugh and defensive lineman Jordan Phillips return from the Reserve/COVID list, Arizona will have to cut two more players.

On Monday, the Cardinals released tight end Ian Bunting and wide receiver Ian Bunting and waived cornerback Luq Barcoo to make room for linebacker Dennis GArdeeck and defensive lineman J.J. Watt from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

There’s plenty of moves on the radar, as each NFL team needs to cut rosters to 53 on August 31.

What Latest Moves Mean for Roster

It will most likely be two of these four players.

Running back Tavien Feaster

Cornerback Picasso Nelson

Linebacker Reggie Walker

Linebacker Evan Weaver

Feaster lives another day on the roster for now, but it won’t be for long. Eno Benjamin and Jonathan Ward have been excelling in their roles and coach Kliff Kingsbury has sounded like keeping four running backs is possible.

Kliff Kingsbury thinks four running backs on the final roster is a possibility. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) August 23, 2021

Nelson was undrafted in 2020 and only played 13 snaps against the Chiefs.

Arizona resigned Walker after releasing him two days prior on August 14. That move was to use the roster spot that Pugh had before going down with COVID-19. Now, when Pugh comes back and if Markus Golden and Chandler Jones are activated, it’s tough to see Walker remain on the team.

Golden returned to practice on Tuesday.

Markus Golden returned to practice Tuesday and Kliff Kingsbury said everybody was excited. “You can definitely hear him when he’s back,” Kingsbury said. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) August 24, 2021

For Evan Weaver, his play simply hasn’t been good enough. Weaver missed a bunch of tackles in the Chiefs game that were very apparent.

Did Evan Weaver miss every tackle he attempted last night? I counted at least 5 — Kyle (@marblekyle) August 21, 2021

Right Guard Spot Unsettled

The right guard position is the one position on offense that’s the most questionable. Free-agent addition Brian Winters has been banged up as well as Justin Murray, leaving second-year Josh Jones with starting duties in the preseason.

With both back at practice, Kingsbury won’t name the starter for Week 1.

Kliff Kingsbury doesn’t yet know who’ll start at RG in Week 1. He wants Brian Winters, Josh Jones and Justin Murray to continue to rep and see how it all plays out in the next couple weeks. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) August 24, 2021

If everything goes to plan with health, it’s safe to assume Murray starts Week 1, as he’s the starter on the unofficial depth chart.

But it’s unlikely either Winters or Murray will play against the Saints in the last preseason game. Winters was out recently due to the same knee injury that he had last season but still played all 16 games and nine starts for Buffalo.

Winters didn’t have a promising season with Buffalo and with Murray’s familiarity with Arizona’s system, Murray has the advantage between the two.

Jones has the advantage of preseason reps and the fact he’s shown growth.

Jones is seen here with a great pancake on Eno Benjamin’s touchdown run against the Dallas Cowboys.

RG Josh Jones with the 🥞 on Eno's TD https://t.co/XwUW1kWmFq — Around The Block – Arizona Cardinals (@Cardinals_ATB) August 14, 2021

Brian Winters is back at practice for the Cardinals today. It’ll be interesting to see how they integrate him back into the lineup with how many reps and how well Josh Jones has played at RG. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) August 24, 2021

This competition can be seen as a good thing. Kingsbury wants to see what these three can bring to the table.

“We’ll just continue to rep all three of those guys,” Kingsbury said. “We want them to continue to work the next couple weeks and see where it goes.”