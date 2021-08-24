Surprising Cardinals Position Group Turning Heads

The Arizona Cardinals cornerback room was viewed as a weakness heading into the 2021 season.

Although they only lost 17-10, the Cardinals’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Friday wasn’t pretty. The first-team offense was out of sync, tackling was a bit of an issue, and the defensive line backups had an unsurprising rough time.

Going up against the powerhouse Chiefs was a huge challenge. Arizona’s cornerbacks held their own. Third-year cornerback Byron Murphy caught an interception in the endzone off MVP Super-Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes.

Byron Murphy toe-taps in the end zone to intercept Mahomes 👀 (via @AZCardinals)pic.twitter.com/R9ycHVSv0D — ESPN (@espn) August 21, 2021

Rookie cornerback Marco Wilson was the second-best graded rookie defender during Friday’s games.

Highest-graded rookie defenders in Friday night’s games: 🔹Jamin Davis, Washington – 75.5

🔹Marco Wilson, Cardinals – 74.4

🔹Cam Sample, Bengals – 70.8 pic.twitter.com/KTyBbyJzMm — PFF (@PFF) August 21, 2021

Free-agent signing Malcolm Butler was targeted five times and gave up a single completion for 10 yards.

Mahomes was uncomfortable throughout his playing time in the first half. On passes attempted 10 or more air yards downfield, Mahomes had no completions on five attempts. Zaven Collins and Isaiah Simmons should also get credit for their productivity.

#AZCardinals defense Collins and Simmons combined with 8 tackles. pic.twitter.com/t47QzA4eMO — Mike Jurecki (@mikejurecki) August 21, 2021

Keep in mind, the first two preseason games had no pass rush due to the starting DL being out. It was great to see that the cornerback room is looking better than in years past.

Zaven Collins, Isaiah Simmons, Byron Murphy, Rondale Moore, and Marco Wilson have all checked the "we're ready to make an immediate impact come Week 1" box. — Alex Clancy (@ClancysCorner) August 21, 2021

Young CB Talent

Fourth-round rookie cornerback Marco Wilson and third-year Byron Murphy have been the two best corners for Arizona. They’re also among the top-15 graded cornerbacks in the preseason according to Pro Football Focus.

Don't look now, but the #AZCardinals have two of the NFL's 15 highest-graded cornerbacks through two preseason games. 3. Byron Murphy Jr. – 92.8 13. Marco Wilson – 85.9#RedSea pic.twitter.com/g2x4o5u4uW — PFF ARZ Cardinals (@PFF_Cardinals) August 23, 2021

At one point Wilson was considered a first round prospect, but injuries and a lackluster 2020 at Florida brought his stock down. Then, he was remembered for an unsportsmanlike penalty when he inexplicably threw a shoe, which cost the Florida Gators the game.

But maybe this is the revival of his career.

Murphy has struggled early in his career, but remember the kid is still 23-years-old. His tackling has improved and is making strides in the preseason. His IQ was on display when he caught Mahomes’ ball in the endzone.

“It was a great play,” Murphy said. “I just saw the quarterback get out the pocket, knew he was going to roll out to our right and I knew a receiver was either gonna be on the front pylon or the back pylon. I just followed him, he threw the ball and I just made a great play.”

Murphy can play different positions to whether it’s outside or the slot.

“For myself, I don’t really listen to those type of things. That’s just me. I come here every single day just to work,” Murphy said. “Obviously as a corner, you’ve got to think you’re the best. My mindset is I’m the best corner in the league. But just like I said, I’m not a veteran, I don’t think. I’m only on Year 3 and still learning.”

Butler & Alford

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph should like what he’s seeing from new offseason addition Malcolm Butler. According to PFF, Butler was targeted five times against the Chiefs and gave up a single completion for 10 yards.

Butler’s replacing Patrick Peterson’s position and not just on the roster, but his jersey number too. Butler said on August 11 that he knows that he wants to be himself.

“No disrespect to Patrick Peterson, I’m not trying to replace him. I’m Malcolm Butler.”

Both Butler and Robert Alford were opposite each other in Super Bowl 51. Butler came out with a funny story about Alford at halftime when the Falcons were dominating the Patriots.

“I talked to him about [Super Bowl 51],” Butler said. “I asked him if he wanted his ring back. He told me a story. He said he was in the locker room at halftime. He told me he was about to pop a bottle and things like that, it was so funny. And we came back and beat them.”

“I’m just imagining him at halftime,” Butler told 12 News’ Ryan Cody. “Robert, he’s a funny guy. He’s got a lot of energy, tells a lot of jokes, and he told me at halftime they were in there dancing and hooraying, then we came back and beat them, so I think that was pretty funny.”

Alford and Butler are now teammates. Injuries have gotten the best out of Alford. He hasn’t played in the NFL since 2018. After signing a three-year deal in 2018 with the Cardinals, Alford suffered a broken leg in 2019 and torn pectoral muscle in 2020. The team released Alford in March but later re-signed Alford to a one-year contract two days later.

The Cardinals will likely manage Alford’s playing time, so that should give the younger corners earlier mentioned more responsibility.