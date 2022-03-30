Cardinals Named Among ‘Best Fits’ for 3-Time Pro Bowl QB

According to Arizona Cardinals reporter Darren Urban, the team had $5.3 million left in cap space prior to the signing of offensive lineman Will Hernandez on March 21.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reports Hernandez has agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.2 million.

So essentially, the Cardinals have close to $4 million left in cap space. While cap space can always be cleared if needed, there isn’t much wiggle room at the moment. Other than Hernandez, the Cardinals have signed two other outside free agents — cornerback Jeff Gladney and linebacker Nick Vigil.

One analyst has the Cardinals signing a fourth outside free agent.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

Bleacher Report Pegs Veteran QB to Arizona

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been the talk of the NFL during the offseason.

It all started when Murray scrubbed Instagram posts after the Pro Bowl on February 6. A week later, things spiraled out of control when ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported the vibes between Murray and the Cardinals were “indeed alarming” and said the quarterback was “frustrated” with the franchise.

Murray’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, would release a lengthy statement concerning a contract proposal. Murray, 24, has one more year left on his rookie contract and is eligible for a contract extension.

The month of March was relatively quiet on Murray’s front. That was until Murray spoke to the media during a charity event on March 24 and profounded his love for the Cardinals.

“I’m an Arizona Cardinal,” said Murray. “I’ve done nothing but give my all to the Cardinals and will continue to do that. I’m not really too worried about my future as a Cardinal.”

With Murray at the helm, Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report named the Cardinals as one of the best fits for free agent QB Cam Newton.

Moton thinks Newton’s abilities as a runner and a leader could backup and help 24-year-old Kyler Murray.

With unfavorable whispers about Murray and his agent going public with contract demands, Newton can help the 24-year-old get through a rough stretch by sharing his experiences as the face of a franchise who once signed a massive contract extension. He can also become an aid on the field. Newton can essentially fill the No. 2 running back spot in an innovative offense under head coach and play-caller Kliff Kingsbury. The quarterback’s dual-threat skill set fills a need and can possibly push the Cardinals over a late-season hump.

The 2015 MVP and three-time Pro Bowler hasn’t found a landing spot yet, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared a text from Newton that he’s waiting for the right opportunity.

Free-agent QB Cam Newton is drawing interest, but also is remaining patient. “I have teams that are interested in signing me,” Newton texted. “I am waiting on the best fit as it pertains to winning a championship and getting a fair chance to play.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 29, 2022

Newton, 32, has looked underwhelming in the past two seasons, throwing 12 touchdowns and 15 interceptions with the Patriots and Panthers. He hasn’t looked near the same throwing the football as his old All-Pro self, and that largely has to do with multiple shoulder surgeries.

Despite his obvious decline, Newton has scored 17 touchdowns on the ground since 2020.

He even scored his first touchdown in 2021 against the Cardinals in his second stint playing as a member of the Panthers.

Cam Newton is back! And Newton actually played his first game as a rookie against the Cardinals. pic.twitter.com/2pIpo7ffXr — Black With No Chaser Sports (@BWNCSports) November 14, 2021

Does Newton to Arizona Make Sense?

To put it plain and simple, the Cardinals already have their backup quarterback.

The Cardinals re-signed QB Colt McCoy to a two-year contract worth $7.5 million on March 14.

McCoy agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.2 million in 2021 with Arizona and proved to be an important, under-the-radar signing. The journeyman won two games as a starter in three games when Kyler Murray went down with an ankle injury. He also threw three touchdowns and an interception while posting a 101.4 passer rating, which was the highest of his career.

As Moton alluded to, the Cardinals don’t have a clear answer on the roster at the No 2. running back spot. The Cardinals lost running back Chase Edmonds in free agency to the Dolphins. Having Newton in the shotgun with running back James Conner could spell trouble for opposing defenses near the goal-line or short-yardage situations.

But the Cardinals could easily look at the draft when it comes to complimenting Conner.

Newton wants a fair chance to play and to win a championship. Arizona could be appealing to Newton as the team made the playoffs in 2021 and Murray does have an injury history.

But the Cardinals already have a backup quarterback and most likely won’t have the same affection.