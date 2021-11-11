Panthers Update on Starting QB for Week 10 Against Cardinals

Other than activating A.J. Green from the Reserve/COVID list, the Arizona Cardinals have been relatively quiet in the news world on November 11.

As for their Week 10 opponent Carolina Panthers, that’s a different story.

According to the Carolina official Twitter account on Thursday, November 11, once-free-agent Cam Newton has agreed to a contract to re-join his former team.

#Panthers agree to terms with Cam Newtonhttps://t.co/NokOmrZ2ir — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 11, 2021

This move comes after starting quarterback Sam Darnold was diagnosed with a fractured scapula, which he suffered in the second quarter against the New England Patriots and is expected to sideline him for four to six weeks.

Speaking of the Patriots, Newton was signed in 2020 by New England and started 15 games. He was released prior to the 2020 season from Carolina in a salary cap move after losing his final eight starts for the Panthers. Newton has struggled for the most part since 2015 due to shoulder and foot injuries.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter reports that Newton’s contract could be worth a maximum of $10 million for the rest of the 2021 season and “includes $4.5M fully guaranteed + $1.5M roster bonus.”

Cam Newton contract terms: Up to $10M for rest of year, includes $4.5M fully guaranteed + $1.5M Roster Bonus, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2021

Since the Cardinals are playing the Panthers on November 14, there’s a question that needs to be answered. Who’s the starting quarterback in Carolina on Sunday?

Panthers Name Starter for Week 10

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule spoke to the media on November 11 and acknowledged unsurprisingly that P.J. Walker will be the team’s starter on Thursday.

PJ Walker still starting Sunday vs. ARZ, per Matt Rhule. — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 11, 2021

Matt Rhule already mentioned on Wednesday that P.J. Walker was expected to start on Sunday with Matt Barkley, signed off the Tennessee Titans practice squad, as the backup. While Newton is now vaccinated and doesn’t need to go through protocols, there simply wasn’t enough time for Newton.

Newton was the team’s first overall pick in 2011 and made his rookie debut against the Cardinals. He went on to win Rookie of the Year that season and played nine seasons in Carolina, where he was named the league’s MVP in 2015 and led the Panthers to the Super Bowl in the same year. He’s currently the Panther’s franchise leader in passing yards (29,041), passing touchdowns (182) and rushing touchdowns (58).

It’s likely that Newton will take the reigns after Walker’s start. Although last season, Walker made his first NFL start where he threw for 258 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a 20-0 win.

But there’s also familiarity with Walker and Rhule in college, as the two were paired in Temple.

“I think all of us believe in P.J.,” Rhule said on November 10. “Sometimes in the NFL, you can get a veteran quarterback that can manage the game for you. Can he go win a game for you? Some can, some (can’t). Every guy’s different. I think we saw a guy in P.J. that has a lot of ability, that can move you with his feet or with his arm.”

The team is reeling after a combination of an injured Christian McCaffery, Darnold’s miserable play and their offensive line ranked as one of the worst in the league. That has led their record from 3-0 to 4-5.

But for the Cardinals, they shouldn’t take this game lightly.