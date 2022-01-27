Cardinals Insider Gives Update on All-Pro Chandler Jones’ Future

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones has a big decision ahead of him come March 16.

The three-time Pro Bowler will be turning 32 in February and is entering free agency for the second time in his career. After the Cardinals traded for Jones from the New England Patriots in 2016, the team signed him in 2017 to a five-year, $82 million contract. Since then, Jones has recorded 10+ sacks in four of the last five seasons — the one year of fewer than 10 sacks was a result of a torn bicep that forced him to miss the rest of the 2020 season.

Due to the Cardinals losing against the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round, Arizona are now undoubtedly in the process of making decisions on which free agents to keep or let go.

For Cardinals general manager Steve Keim, Jones is undoubtedly the biggest question mark surrounding the team’s free agents.

Reporter Gives Blunt Update

With one year left on his deal, Jones requested a trade before the 2021 training camp due to no progress on a contract extension.

Even though nothing materialized, Jones got back to work before the preseason and was a machine in the first regular game of the season, recording five sacks in Week one.

The sack total for Jones was at nine-and-a-half through Week 17, but two games were missed due to COVID-19. The 31-year-old was asked about his future before Week 18.

“Yeah, no,” Jones on his impending free agency. “You knew the answer.”

ESPN put out a piece asking their team reporters “who the biggest looming free-agent decision on every team.” Cardinals reporter Josh Weinfuss thinks it’s Jones.

“Jones continues to establish himself as one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL, but there’s a distinct possibility he plays for another team in 2022. He wanted an extension before this season, and when he didn’t get that, he asked for a trade and didn’t get that either. He played for $15.5 million in 2021 and recorded 10.5 sacks — marking the sixth time in the past seven seasons he had a double-digit total.”

Jones would record one sack in the Cardinals’ final game of the regular season to up his sack total to 10.5 sacks. But he wasn’t that involved in the Cards playoff loss. Weinfuss isn’t optimistic about Jones staying in the red and white.

“It’s likely he doesn’t get the type of contract he wants from the Cardinals and tests the free-agency waters before deciding whether to return or, more likely, sign elsewhere.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Jones still posted one of the best pass-rushing grades by an edge rusher (87.7) and was tied for sixth in QB hits (16). Nonetheless, Jones was open and honest about his slightly less gaudy stats.

“I’m not satisfied, never satisfied,” Jones said on January 4. “I feel like I can play better. But when you talk about statistics, when you turn on the film and you watch the games, you definitely know the stats don’t really matter. It depends on the plays that are being made or the effect you have on a game.”