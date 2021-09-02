NFL Analyst Predicts ‘Surprise’ Comeback Year for Cardinals Stud

It’s been an adventure to say the least for one Arizona Cardinals defender.

ESPN NFL Insider Dan Graziano wrote a column listing one surprise for each NFL team for the upcoming 2021 season on Wednesday, September 1.

According to Graziano, one particular Cardinals pass rusher will absolutely wreck the league. It won’t be the first time he’s done it, either.

Graziano’s Bold Statement

Graziano predicts: “Don’t be surprised if outside linebacker Chandler Jones leads the league in sacks.”

Here’s more of what he wrote:

What I’m hearing: Jones was upset earlier in the offseason that the Cardinals hadn’t given him a contract extension, and he was interested in being traded to a team that would. But Arizona made it clear that it wasn’t going to trade the linebacker, and Jones is back in the building and has been all-in, according to people who’ve spoken with him. He had just one sack in an injury-shortened 2020 season — he injured his right biceps in early October — but over the five seasons prior, he had 9.5 more sacks than anyone else in the league. Healthy, eyeing free agency and teamed with J.J. Watt, Jones is in position to dominate.

Jones already led the league in a season with the Cards in 2017. But, Jones missed the majority of the 2020 season with a biceps injury. While he’s had dominating seasons in the past, it’s extremely tough leading the league in sacks with competition to the likes of Aaron Donald, T.J. Watt and many others. Also, especially considering Jones is now 31-years-old.

Dynamite Pairing in Watt and Jones

There was a point where people didn’t know if new addition defensive end J.J. Watt and Chandler Jones would have the opportunity to play with each other. Jones requested a trade on July 25 after disagreements with his contract and future with the team. He signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract extension in 2017 with Arizona, thus making Jones a free agent after this season. The elite edge rusher was then absent for training camp and the preseason for an undisclosed injury.

Finally, Chandler appeared at practice for the first time in weeks on August 30. Jones appears to be fresh and ready for the regular season. Coach Kliff Kingsbury sees the determination in Jones’ game.

“He definitely has a chip on his shoulder, no doubt,” Kingsbury said. “But he is who he is and is true to himself. He can hide the type of enthusiasm and joy he has day in and day out.”

Chandler Jones has been with the Cardinals since 2016 after being traded from the New England Patriots. Jones was a contributor on defense in their Super Bowl title run in 2014. Since coming to the desert, Jones has had four seasons with over 10 sacks. In 2019, he was the runner-up for defensive player of the year with 19 sacks and eight forced fumbles.

There is not a better pass rusher than @chanjones55.

Don't @ us. pic.twitter.com/kGVpoC8xlM — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 22, 2020

The year prior in 2018, Watt had 16 sacks and seven forced fumbles. If both players play just 75% at their prime levels, the defensive line should thrive.

16 sacks.

18 tackles for loss.

7 forced fumbles.

And another Pro Bowl trip.@JJWatt came back with a VENGEANCE in 2018. 😤 pic.twitter.com/qnedvo28gu — NFL (@NFL) March 22, 2019

While Watt’s sack numbers didn’t jump out in 2020 with just five, he was eighth in tackles for loss and had 12 quarterback knockdowns. All-Pro linemen Aaron Donald had 15 knockdowns. You pair Jones with Watt and Markus Golden, Chandler Jones should get back to his overpowering ways.

“He brings a lot of juice. We know what type of player he is. We’re hoping it’s a blessing in disguise for him, feeling fresh, feeling healthy going into game week,” Kingsbury said to the Arizona Republic.

ESPN’s NFL Live Marcus Spears has Jones leading the league in sacks not just because of his ability, but defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

“I love defensive coordinators who put their best pass-rushers in positions not to get double-teamed and chipped all over the place,” Spears said. “Chandler Jones to me, with fresh legs, will lead the league in sacks.”

It’s no coincidence Jones had a career season in 2019 in Joseph’s first season. Maybe we can see it again for the three-time Pro Bowler, who will definitely want to cash-in after a contract year.